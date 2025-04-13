Top Prospects Shine in Great Day for Diamondbacks Minor League Affiliates
The MiLB season rumbles on, and the Diamondbacks minor league clubs continue to play some exciting baseball. While it wasn't quite an organizational sweep on Saturday, each team put on a show, and the performances of the young stars on each club gave a glimpse into a bright future ahead.
Minor League Action:
Triple A: Reno Aces 20, Salt Lake Bees 7
The Reno Aces exploded for 20 runs during their matchup with the Bees. Veteran Casey Kelly started the matchup for Arizona's Triple-A club, going 3.2 innings but allowing four runs in his season debut.
While many contributed to the large win total it was the Diamondbacks' #1 prospect Jordan Lawlar who stole the show. The shortstop reached base six times, mashing a pair of doubles and going 3-4 at the dish. While the D-backs have been hesitant to call on Lawlar without a clear path to consistent playing time, the 22-year-old infielder is trying to force their hand.
Things kicked off early offensively, however, with veteran first baseman Trey Mancini driving in Lawlar. It was only the beginning of another big night for him, driving in two runs on two hits. He's batting .315 with an .821 OPS so far this season.
Other infield options also had a big day, with Blaze Alexander collecting three hits and a pair of RBIs. Illdemaro Vargas, a utility man who was a real option for an opening day roster spot, driving in five runs on his own extending his hitting streak to eight games.
Rene Pinto, arguably the Diamondbacks' fourth string catcher, had an incredible game at the plate as well. The backstop drove in four aces runners, and launched his second home run of the year.
Double A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 15, Springfield Cardinals 3
The Sod Poodles enjoyed a return to victory against the Cardinals, after already having dropped the series to them earlier this week. They did so on the back of a successful start from Spencer Giesting, who while not perfect, pitched 5.1 innings allowing three runs.
The offense meanwhile was giving Springfield some serious trouble. The Amarillo bats tagged Max Rajcic for six runs in only 3.1 innings, sending things over to the bullpen quickly.
D-backs #12 overall pick Tommy Troy had a four hit performance, reaching base five times in the match. Former top prospect Kristian Robinson also found his stride against the Cardinals, driving in three runs and scoring twice himself.
The Sod Poodles bullpen was perfect, allowing no runs on only three hits, closing out their second victory of the young season.
High A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett Aquasox 3
The Hops continue to roll, now owning a 7-1 record after defeating the Aquasox, winning their seventh straight game.
Saturday's win can largely be attributed to a fantastic performance from the Diamondbacks' 2024 6th-round pick Mason Marriott. He pitched five fabulous innings, striking out nine batters and allowing only a single run. Through two starts in 2025, he has pitched to a 1.93 ERA and has struck out thirteen.
On the offensive front there wasn't a large outbust, but rather a focus on timely hitting. Number two D-backs prospect Demitrio Crisantes drove in a pair of Hops on a double, continuing to solidify his meteoric rise among Arizona prospects.
Jansel Luis also had a nice game at the plate, but did so by walking three times and collecting a hit. The 20 year old infielder is now hitting .294 with an .842 OPS in 2025.
A: Visalia Rawhide 4, San Jose Giants 11
The Rawhide were the sole loser in the Diamondbacks' system on Saturday, dropping their fifth straight game against the Giants. While the offense scored a few, with Ruben Santana driving in three runs and Yerald Nin tacking on another in the first frame, they were held scoreless throughout the rest of the match.
Young Slade Caldwell, another of Arizona's top prospects, walked three times bringing his 2025 OPS to a stark 1.195 with an incredible OBP of .563. At only 18 years of age the former #29 overall pick looks to have a bright future in the Diamondbacks' system, and is already leaving his mark.
On the pitching front, Wilkin Paredes allowed five runs in only 3.1 innings of work. While he gave up four hits, what really did him in was an awful eight walks, to only one strikeout. He also allowed two home runs.
The rest of the bullpen suffered a similar fate, with Nate Savino allowing one run in 1.2 innings of relief. And while Junior Sanchez gave a great effort, pitching three innings for the Rawhide, he still allowed three runs to score.