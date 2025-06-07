Trey Mancini's Homer Completes Reno's Late Comeback
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates had a perfect day, going 4-0. The offenses were clicking, with all four affiliates scoring at least six runs. Here's a recap of all the action on Friday.
AAA: Reno Aces 8, Oklahoma City Comets 7
A back-and-forth affair that saw multiple lead changes and bullpen blow-ups from both teams. Yu-Min Lin struggled once again, allowing four runs on three hits, five walks, and six strikeouts over 4.1 innings. The walks continue to be a problem for the 21-year-old lefty, who now has 5.93 per nine innings.
The Aces offense rallied back to take a 5-4 lead. Jake McCarthy led off the inning with a walk, then scored on a Jorge Barrosa triple to the right-center gap. Trey Mancini added a sacrifice fly.
The lead wouldn't hold, Kyle Nelson served up a two-out home run to Alex Freeland, tying the game at 5-5. Kevin Ginkel had an eighth-inning meltdown following a key fielding error by Mancini at first. He served up a sacrifice fly then walked in a run.
The Aces answered with a pair of home runs in the ninth. Jordan Lawlar tagged a flat cutter for a home run to left-center to cut the deficit in half. Following a walk to Jorge Barrosa, Mancini had a chance to make up for his error in the previous inning. He did just that, crushing a slider in the middle of the zone 430 feet just to the right of straightaway center to regain a 9-8 lead.
Tayler Scott got the final four outs of the game to pick up the win. One of those outs was a caught stealing at third base in the ninth, in which Lawlar kept the tag on the oversliding runner.
An additional note to this game: Catcher Aramis Garcia was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth by Michael Perez. With primary catcher Gabriel Moreno nursing a hand injury, he will likely be headed for Cincinnati. Additionally, right-hander Christian Montes De Oca could be joining him, as he's eligible for a recall after getting optioned on May 22.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Tulsa Drillers 5
Despite only collecting five hits, the Sod Poodles made the most of their opportunities with good situational hitting. They also got some help from Tulsa's defense, who committed three errors.
Logan Clayton allowed three runs in four-plus innings. He left a bases-loaded, no-out jam for Alfred Morillo, who hit a batter and gave up a sacrifice fly to allow the Drillers to take a 3-2 lead. Morillo then added a scoreless sixth inning to put himself in position for the win.
Amarillo took the lead right back in the seventh. LuJames Groover doubled and Caleb Roberts walked. Jose Fernandez hit a ground ball that got past shortstop Noah Miller to allow Groover to score from second to tie the game.
Another walk loaded the bases for Christian Cerda. Cerda tapped back to the mound, but the ball clanked off the pitcher's glove to score Roberts for the lead. Manuel Peña added a sacrifice fly, his second RBI of the night to make it 5-3.
The lead would not hold, as Gerardo Gutierrez and Philip Abner each allowed a run in their innings. Once again, the Sod Poodles had an answer on offense. Cerda crushed his fifth home run of the year in the ninth for the game's deciding run.
Hayden Durke took care of the rest in the ninth. He retired the side in order, with a pair of punchouts to log his first Double-A save. He was landing his slider and got up to 97 MPH on his four-seamer, including the final pitch of the game.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 6, Spokane Indians 2
Most of the offense came from the top five hitters of the lineup. Cristofer Torin, Ryan Waldschmidt, Ben McLaughlin, Angel Ortiz, and Kenny Castillo combined for nine hits, six walks, and five runs scored. Torin and Ortiz both recorded multi-hit games.
John West dealt with a lot of traffic, allowing five hits and walking five, but limited the damage to two runs after the offense handed him a 3-0 lead. West was able to make some big pitches, striking out seven over four innings.
Hillsboro's bullpen closed it out with five hitless innings between Jorge Minyety, Edgar Isea, and Carlos Rey.
A: Visalia Rawhide 11, Inland Empire 66ers 6
A nine-run fourth inning allowed the Rawhide to cruise to an easy win. In that inning, Visalia sent 13 batters to the plate and collected four of their eight hits. They were aided by three walks and two hit batters.
Junior Sanchez picked up right where he left off in May. The right-hander spun six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking three, and striking out five. Over his last six starts, he's allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 33.1 innings.
Slade Caldwell went 1-for-4 at the plate, dropping his season average below .300. He also added a walk in that nine-run fourth inning.