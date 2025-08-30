WATCH: Former D-backs First-Rounder Hits Electric Inside-the-Park Homer
On Friday night, Arizona Diamondbacks former first-round pick and outfielder Druw Jones achieved an electric feat with the High-A Hillsboro Hops.
In the bottom of the seventh inning with a runner at first, Jones shot a ball into shallow center field. The ball took a surprising hop over the center fielder's head, and Jones was off to the races.
Jones sped around third base with no hesitation, easily scoring the go-ahead (and eventual winning) runs to break a 4-4 tie. Hillsboro would go on to win 6-4.
Video below:
The electric play helped continue an ecouraging climb for the former No. 2 overall Draft pick. Jones has struggled to maintain production at the plate in his minor league journey, but has begun to deliver more consistently this month, hitting .295 for in August and riding a four-game hitting streak.
He's slashing .257/.333/.363 for the season. He hasn't shown much in the way of power, but the 21-year-old is getting on base at a higher clip and playing good outfield defense.
It's been a work in progress, but he appears to be finding his swing. Jones went 2-for-5 on the night with a pair of RBI in the leadoff spot.
In addition to Jones, outfielder and DH Junior Franco went 3-for-3 with a double. Angel Ortiz and Anderdson Rojas had two hits each.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces crushed the Sacramento River Cats 15-2. Outfielder Kristian Robinson fell a double shy of the cycle. He homered tripled and singled to finish 3-for-5. Jorge Barrosa, Matt Mervis and Aramis Garcia each homered as well, as six Reno hitters recorded multiple hits.
Left-hander Spencer Giesting had his deepest start of the year, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing one run while striking out five. Righty Kyle Amendt gave up a run in his return from the IL, and rehabbing sidewinder Ryan Thompson threw another clean inning with a strikeout.
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles lost a close 9-8 game to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Right-hander Daniel Eagen suffered his first rough outing with Amarillo, walking five batters in 3.2 innings, though he was only charged for three earned runs.
Manuel Pena went 3-for-5 with a homer. No. 2 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt had a hit and two walks.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide fell 4-2 to the San Jose Giants. First-round draft pick Kayson Cunningham had another two-hit night. Abdias De La Cruz and Alberto Barriga each went 2-for-3 with a walk.