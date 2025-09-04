WATCH: Diamondbacks' Minor League Affiliate Makes History
On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate made history.
In the Amarillo Sod Poodles' eventual 4-1 loss to the Arkansas Travelers, a trio of D-backs prospects turned a 5-4-3 triple play — the first ever in Sod Poodles history.
With runners at first and second and no outs, LuJames Groover snagged a ground ball at third base, stepped on the bag and fired to Jean Walters at second, who turned it to Ben McLaughlin at first.
Video below:
Unfortunately for Amarillo, the game would not end favorably. They were held to one run on eight hits, as switch-pitching Mariners prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje held the Sod Poodles down for six innings.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Wins Player of the Month
Arizona's newly-crowned No. 1 prospect — outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt — has been on fire of late, and it paid off in the form of some hardware.
Waldschmidt was named the Texas League Player of the Month for an outstanding August, slashing .371/.504/.639 with six homers, six doubles, a triple and 17 RBI. True to his deadeye approach, Waldschmidt walked 24 times and struck out 14.
Waldschmidt was hitting .220 and slugging .339 for the season when August began. When it ended, he was hitting .297 and slugging .490. Waldschmidt may be on a fast track to Reno sooner than later if he keeps up this red-hot pace.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks' Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 7-2 to the Tacoma Rainiers. Roman Angelo delivered a solid start, pitching five innings and allowing two runs, but left-hander Kyle Nelson was ambushed for five runs in 0.1 innings.
There wasn't much offense for Reno, as they managed just six hits on the night. Tristin English — who recently returned to Reno after being designated for assigment — went 3-for-4 while playing right field Wednesday.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops lost 6-4 to the Tri-City Dust Devils. Right-hander David Hagaman lasted just 2.2 innings, walking two, giving up two hits and allowing two runs.
Outfielder Druw Jones went 1-for-2 with a double and walked three times. His OPS is up to .704. Modeifi Marte went 2-for-4, but Hillsboro was a dismal 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide won 8-5 over the Stockton Ports — an unusual offensive showing for the pitching- and defense-focused club. They rapped out 15 hits and worked eight walks.
Yerald Nin, Carlos Virahonda, Jose Alpuria, Diosfran Cabeza and Wallace Clark all recorded multiple knocks. Infielder JD Dix was 1-for-4 with two walks.
Starter Erick Reynoso was chased after 1.2 innings and three runs, but his bullpen held down the final 7.1 innings, allowing just two more runs in the process.