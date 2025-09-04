WATCH: Diamondbacks' Minor League Affiliate Makes History

August was a movie, and Waldy was THE STAR! 🌟



Ryan Waldschmidt has been named @MiLB's Texas League Player of the Month for August! Waldschmidt dominated August, leading the Texas League with 36 hits, 28 runs, 24 walks, a .504 OBP, and a 1.143 OPS, while adding 6 HR, 17 RBIs, 12… pic.twitter.com/BCISA8835f