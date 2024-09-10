Which Country is Jordan Lawlar Playing Winter Ball in?
Jordan Lawlar has had a season that he and the Arizona Diamondbacks likely want to forget about due to Lawlar's lengthy stays on the Injured List due to a variety of ailments that started way back in late March right before the season started.
On March 28th, Lawlar was placed on the 60-day IL due to a torn left thumb ligament. He returned on a rehab assignment on May 29 but on June 17, he was placed on the IL once again, this time due to a strained left hamstring.
Due to that, he's only played in 14 games thus far this year across three levels of the minor leagues, the ACL D-backs, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, and Triple-A Reno Aces.
The majority of his time came with the ACL D-backs, nine games. Over his four games with Reno, he hit .400 with a .750 slug thanks to eight hits, two doubles, a triple, and a home run. He had eight RBI in such a small sample size.
Lawlar is the number nine prospect in MLB according to MLB Pipeline and he's consistently ranked among the top-10 across publications while being the team's No.1 prospect. He's 22 years old and still has a bright future ahead of him even with a mostly lost season.
As Jack Sommers of this site first reported, Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo said that Lawlar would be playing winter ball somewhere. Now, it is known where.
He will be playing in the Dominican Republic with the Licey Tigers in the Dominican Professional Baseball League or LIDOM.
He's set to play up the middle of the field at shortstop for the Tigers. Lawlar should play every day as he builds up the at-bat totals to catch up for next season.
"An experienced and very versatile player who can help us in the middle of the infield. His ability to steal bases, high knowledge of the strike zone, and his discipline on the plate are indicators of an element that fits perfectly in the planning we had when we made our roster," said Audo Vicente, VP of operations and general manager per the article linked above.
