Who Will Break Out Among the Diamondbacks Prospects?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a talented and deep prospect pool. That's one of the biggest reasons as to why the team has been as good as it has been the last two years and why it's projected to be as good as it is supposed to be in 2025.
There are always prospects that climb the ladder or organizational rankings extremely fast over the course of a season. That happened last year as Demetrio Crisantes and Yilber Diaz went from low-ranked or little known to top prospects.
It will happen again this year as players force their names to be household names in minor league circles, D-backs fans circles, and perhaps even top-100 prospect circles. Take a look below at who this site predicts will do excellent this year.
Breakout Hitting Prospects
Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, - Jake Oliver
Waldschmidt has made an impact since he got drafted. He reached Visalia soon after he was drafted and might've been able to climb higher if he didn't get hurt. Now healthy, he's had an impressive Spring showcasing his patience at the plate, his power, and his defense. He has the ability to be a five-tool left fielder and the team's long-term fixture there.
Waldschmidt has the potential to be a top-100 player among all prospects in baseball and by the end of this season, he will be one. He's too talented to not reach Double-A this season and set himself up for a Chase Field debut come 2026.
Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, - Alex D'Agostino
Waldschmidt didn't get much playing time in Low-A last season, but he's already showcasing veteran-like maturity, a calm, disciplined approach, and some serious pop. The average wasn't quite there in Spring Training, but he did club a long home run, and should have had a second if not for a stiff wind.
He also made an exceptional defensive play to steal an out from the stands in a Chase Field exhibition game. Look for Waldschmidt to shoot up the minor league system with his multi-tool skillset and exceptional eye.
LuJames Groover, INF, - Jack Sommers
My breakout prospect prediction is LuJames Groover. His swing looked terrific in spring, and his power appears to be developing. Expect double-digit homers with lots of doubles, and a batting average over .300.
LuJames Groover, INF, - Aaron Hughes
Already a well-regarded prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, Groover is in line to take a big step forward in 2025. The third baseman put up great numbers in 2024, with a .841 OPS and 10 home runs between three clubs.
While his spring wasn't particularly great, suffering from food poisoning throughout Cactus League play, his regular season could open a lot of doors for the 22-year-old. If he breaks out, as I believe he will, he will not only become the highest-ranked third base prospect in Arizona's system, but he will make his way to Reno and be on the cusp of a major league spot.
Breakout Pitching Prospects
Dylan Ray - Jake Oliver
Dylan Ray looks to be back on track after an awkward 2024 in which he dealt with injury, rehab, and getting back into the groove with things. His stuff played down in the Arizona Fall League, however in Spring this year, his stuff has never looked better.
His pitches are crisp, he's back in the mid 90s, and the breaking pitches are breaking even better than they were in 2023. He seems to be more than ready to climb the prospect lists and get close to the top-10 and finish the season a stepping stone from Chase Field, in Triple-A after he starts the season in Double-A.
Yu-Min Lin, LHP, - Alex D'Agostino
The 20-year-old Lin suffered a freak accident last season, missing time with multiple facial fractures after being hit by a foul ball. He pitched well in Double-A, however, and while he only made one start in Triple-A Reno, it was a good one, going 4.2 innings with just one earned run. If Lin can hone his command and limit walks, he is set up for a major season in an extremely hitter-friendly PCL.
Yordin Chalas, RHP, -Jack Sommers
The breakout pitching prospect will be Yordin Chalas. Already possessing a fantastic high 90's fastball with life and a good slider, Chalas is learning the change-up, and most importantly, is being transitioned from reliever to starting pitcher. Expect big things,
Yordin Chalas, RHP, -Aaron Hughes
Chalas, a 21-year-old reliever out of the Dominican Republic, is an interesting arm to track. His upper-90s fastball, paired with a low armslot and electric slider, helps him dominate hitters. In 75 professional innings, he has managed an 11.9 strikeouts per 9 innings and a career 3.84 ERA. The righty impressed in spring, pitching in three innings and allowing only one hit.
