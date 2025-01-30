Will Yu-Min Lin Make His MLB Debut in the 2025 Season?
Continuing our series of Arizona Diamondbacks player reviews, talented left-handed starting pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin is our last projection of the current team. The projection below is a composite of ZiPS and Steamer, prorated to our playing time projection.
Yu-Min Lin, Left-Handed Starting Pitcher, Age: 21
Yu-Min Lin started the season last year in Double-A before missing time with a facial injury from a foul ball. He returned and pitched well before getting a very late-season promotion to Triple-A where he made one start.
Then, he pitched a few more games in the Arizona Fall League before leaving for Taiwan to fulfill his military obligation.
Now, he's expected to begin this season in Triple-A from day one and depending on how he does, there is the potential for him to get an MLB call-up in the second half of the season.
That will, of course, depend on injuries and performance by the major league staff.
Why Lin may outperform the projection
Lin has only made one Triple-A start so there's plenty of mystery left as to how he will do in the offensive heaven that is the PCL, or against MLB hitters. This plays to Lin's advantage in the early starts or appearances of his career.
That's because hitters and teams don't have nearly as much information on him, and could fall prey to his vicious off-speed pitches provided he lands them appropriately.
Plus, as noted above, Lin has been striking out batters in droves throughout his minor league career. A 28.3% is nothing to laugh about. He's also improved his command of his pitches over the last season.
In the Arizona Fall League, Lin struck out nine batters in nine innings, and that was against top-level prospects across MLB.
Over the course of last season, he posted a walk rate of just 8.4%, a sterling number compared to 9.7% in 2023.
Combine the decreased walks and improving command with the ability to strike out batters fairly well, and one could see Lin doing quite well through the first 11 or so innings of his MLB career and outperforming these projections.
If he is truly needed for an extended audition due to multiple injuries or under-performance, Lin has the mentality that is needed to succeed at the Major Leagues. He never gives in and relentlessly attacks the zone, hence why he walks so few batters.
Plus, against one of the best teams in the world, team Japan, Lin pitched four shutout innings against them in the WSBC Premier 12 International Tournament Championship.
Lin has all the mental fortitude and talent to pitch well in MLB and he's determined to make it as soon as possible.
Why Lin might underperform the projection
Lin is entering just his age-21 season. He's extremely young and might not find as much success against much older competition in the PCL as soon as it would take to get him promoted to the Majors.
That would be plenty understandable, as the ballparks in the PCL are incredibly tough to pitch in and it's tough to control one's pitches.
This would limit him to perhaps no time in MLB which would cause him to fall short of the projections.
Plus, the Diamondbacks have at least nine pitchers ahead of Lin on the depth chart right now before any trades happen.
It's also an unknown just how Lin will do in Triple-A. He isn't a high-velocity pitcher as he relies on movement for his pitches.
If that gets out of wack at all, he could get hit hard or struggle to limit baserunners which could affect him in MLB or prevent him from ever getting the call this season.
Lin didn't strike out as many batters as one would've expected last year across his various levels, either. Over 104.1 innings, he had just 101, less than one per inning.
If that continues, it could certainly make him far more hittable as that would mean he's giving up more contact which leads to a higher potential for runs.
Summary
Yu-Min Lin is one of the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospects for a reason. He's a talented left-hander with great potential to be a mid-rotation starting pitcher in the Majors. He throws multiple strong pitches and gets a lot of swing-and-miss while limiting walks.
However, the strikeouts tailed off this past season to a certain degree. Plus, he's far down the depth chart for getting a call-up to MLB this year. That would mean that he would have to perform excellently while the team suffers multiple injuries at the same time.
Lin is just 21 years old. He's going to be facing a league much older than him and far more experienced. However, Lin is mentally strong and has never shied away from a challenge. He's more than up the task of facing Triple-A hitters, even in the dreaded PCL.
Only time will tell if Lin can match his projections or beat them, or if he'll even get a shot in the Majors this year.