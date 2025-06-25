Arizona Diamondbacks Suffer Yet Another Infield Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks simply cannot catch a break. Just one day after losing both Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor to injury, infielder Ildemaro Vargas exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox after being hit on the foot with a pitch.
The Diamondbacks later announced it was a fractured fifth metatarsal. Vargas will likely be out significant time as a result.
Rookie utility man Tim Tawa took Vargas' place at third base in the fourth inning.
Vargas was hit by an errant curveball directly on his foot in the second inning of Tuesday's game. A lengthy discussion with trainer Max Esposito resulted in the ultimate decision to stay in the game and run the bases.
Vargas played defense in the third inning as well, but Tawa was seen in the on-deck circle ready to hit for Vargas in the top half of the fourth.
The injuries keep piling up for the battered Diamondbacks' lineup. Both Suárez (hand) and Naylor (shoulder) are day-to-day, and both appear to be on track to escape an IL stint, but there remains the risk of a more serious injury being discovered.
Naylor was initially in Tuesday's lineup, but was a late scratch prior to the game.
Meanwhile, star outfielder Corbin Carroll will likely miss significant time with a chip fracture in his wrist. He was placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday, with Jake McCarthy coming up from Reno in his stead.
Gabriel Moreno continues to recover from a hairline fracture in his metacarpal. He will be out "weeks, not days" per manager Torey Lovullo.
These injuries add on to the already-large number of pitcher injuries. Arizona's lineup and pitching staff have been decimated of late.
Though the Diamondbacks are in the midst of a softer portion of their schedule, it will be difficult to cover much ground missing large portions of their starting lineup (and bench).