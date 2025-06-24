Rodriguez Dominates in D-backs' Injury-Marred Blowout of White Sox
The Arizona Diamondbacks won what should have been a laugher against the Chicago White Sox Monday night by a score of 10-0. But due to yet more injuries, it was no laughing matter.
Eduardo Rodriguez continued his domination of the White Sox in Rate Field, throwing six shutout innings while striking out 10 batters. In five career starts at Rate Field, Rodriguez is now 5-0 with a 1.78 ERA.
Only two runners reached scoring position, as the veteran left-hander threw 92 pitches, 60 for strikes. He painted with the fastball, continually hitting the edges of the strike zone. Only three balls were hit over 100 MPH, as he induced mostly soft contact. Anthony DeSclafani threw three scoreless innings to complete the shutout and collect the official save.
The offense jumped on White Sox starter Shane Smith, scoring two in the first on a two-run double from Josh Naylor. Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and followed up with a solo blast in the fourth inning. He now has eight homers and 25 RBI to go with a .868 OPS.
"I think I was just very committed to the fastballs late in my first at bat and I wanted to make the best of that and just stay committed" Smith said to Todd Walsh of Dbacks.TV.
He was doing the same thing in the next at bat. "I was on the fastball and saw a changeup and kind of brought it out a little bit longer" Smith said.
Ketel Marte also had a solo homer among his three hits, his 14th of the year. Marte has three hits or more in four straight starts. He is 13 for his last 19, and is now batting .316 with a 1.017 OPS.
The D-backs knocked Smith out of the game after just two innings, making him throw 64 pitches. Unfortunately, the D-backs also had a couple of players knocked out of the game due to injury.
Diamondbacks' Naylor, Suarez Exit With Potential Injuries
Smith hit Eugenio Suarez on the right hand with a 96 MPH fastball. He had to come out of the game, but the team later said he had a hand contusion, and X-rays were negative. Suarez was seen smiling in the dugout after the game.
Josh Naylor took an awkward helicopter swing in the second inning, and appeared to tweak his shoulder on the pitch. He struck out that at-bat and hit one more time in the fourth inning. Clearly in a great deal of discomfort as he grounded out to first base, Naylor too came out of the game. The Diamondbacks said he was day-to-day with right shoulder discomfort.
These potential injuries are against the backdrop of the team and its fanbase waiting on news of Corbin Carroll's MRI on his left hand. He has not played since getting hit on the hand by a pitch in Toronto on June 18. Catcher Gabriel Moreno is already on the injured list with a hairline fracture on his pointer finger.
The Diamondbacks have been dependent on the third-best offense in MLB to stay afloat in the NL Wild Card race. The pitching staff had underperformed almost all year, and then they lost Corbin Burnes, A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez to elbow surgery. They simply can't afford to lose any of Carroll, Suarez, or Naylor for any length of time.
With the victory Arizona's record improves to 40-38, while the White Sox fall to 25-54. They'll go for the series victory on Tuesday, first pitch at 4:40 p.m. MST. Ryne Nelson and Sean Burke will be the pitchers for the D-backs and White Sox.