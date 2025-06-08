Diamondbacks Add High-Performing Lefty from Reno to Bullpen
The Diamondbacks continue to shuffle their bullpen in 2025. Ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, the team has selected left-hander Kyle Backhus from Triple-A Reno. For the corresponding roster move, they've designated catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment.
Backhus, 26, was an undrafted free agent signing out of Sam Houston State in 2021. The left-hander adds a combination of ground balls and swing-and-miss in his career, with his sidearm slot allowing a low-90s sinker and slider combination to play up.
The standout pitch in Backhus' arsenal is his slider. Sitting in the high-70s, it plays up due to his arm slot and unique shape. It's exceptionally tough on left-handed hitters, who have a 46.7% whiff rate against the pitch.
In 27 appearances with Triple-A Reno, Backhus is 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA and a 3.11 FIP. Considering the tough pitching environment of the Pacific Coast League, those are excellent numbers. He's missed bats at an exceptional rate, with a 33.0% strikeout rate and limited walks to a 9.2% clip.
There is one concern with Backhus' run-prevention metrics in Reno, and that's the low ground ball rate. Typically around 47-53% throughout his minor league career through the 2024 season, that rate has plummeted to 29.3% in 2025. That's a metric that will need to improve against major league hitters.
He's giving up a large amount of line drives, over 40%, leading to a .414 BABIP and a .263 average against. It hasn't impacted him on the scoreboard, thanks to his excellent strikeout rate and only six of the 25 hits he's allowed going for extra bases.
The Diamondbacks have seen their left-handed reliever depth go up in smoke this season. While Jalen Beeks has done a great job filling in for A.J. Puk, they've already said goodbye to Joe Mantiply. Kyle Nelson has an 8.68 ERA in Reno and Andrew Saalfrank was just reinstated Thursday after a year-long suspension for gambling.
Backhus gives them an optionable depth from the left side, with some swing-and-miss upside, and could stick if he figures out the issue with his lack of ground balls. Since an external addition is unlikely at this time of the season, the Diamondbacks might as well see if they can capture lightning in a bottle with a guy who's performed well in Reno.
Garcia's DFA is good news for the status of starting catcher Gabriel Moreno. Moreno was struck in the right hand by a wild pitch on Friday and left the game. While he was not in the lineup either Saturday or Sunday, Dbacks.TV's Jody Jackson reported that Moreno would be available to back up Jose Herrera on Sunday's game. Moreno will avoid the injured list.