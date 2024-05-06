Jake McCarthy's Calm Consistency a Stabilizer in D-backs Offense
Jake McCarthy found himself in a difficult position on the Diamondbacks' roster coming into the regular season. The young left-handed outfielder had a difficult 2023, as he struggled with consistency, power and injury. His underlying metrics were concerning, and there was little expectation for McCarthy to become a significant factor in the D-backs starting lineup in 2024.
However, McCarthy's ability to hit for average and get on base, coupled with his exceptional speed on the bases has been an underrated support to an offense that can be labeled anything but consistent. Prior to last night's victory against the San Diego Padres, Arizona's offense was able to muster just two runs over the previous three games, a trend of up-and-down production that has unfortunately been the story of the 2024 season thus far.
But through it all, McCarthy has been almost silently putting up solid numbers. The young outfielder hit .295 in the month of April, and a stellar performance in yesterday's 11-4 win raised his season slash to an impressive .311/.366/.392. It's clear McCarthy hasn't slugged much, but there have been plenty of quality at-bats, timely hits and ability to walk and reach base.
McCarthy put up a three-hit game in the leadoff spot yesterday, going 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI. McCarthy himself would admit that he might not be destroying the baseball, but his calm, methodical approach at the plate has been a necessary consistency for the D-backs offense, especially in recent weeks. Getting on base can matter more than hitting for power when you need to jumpstart an offense.
“It’s nice when you’re not really crushing it, but it goes through… Just trying to swing at the right pitches, especially in the leadoff spot, [being] a table-setter there," said McCarthy, “not really falling in love with the result, more so I’m getting good pitches to hit, I’m swinging at the right ones and kind of letting the game dictate, you know this is what I need this at-bat.”
“Maybe you didn't crush it, but it’s like you’re rewarded with a hit, maybe your approach was right and a ball fell. And that can get you going," McCarthy reiterated, "this game’s weird, where sometimes you can line out, and you're like 'I wish I didn't hit it as hard…' it’s just a crazy game, and we’re just trying to chip away every day.”
The outfielder spoke on Arizona's recent struggles at the plate as a whole. In times where it may seem on social media and within the fandom that the sky is falling, McCarthy's calm attitude speaks to his overall philosophy as a hitter. That even-keel presence and approach is something that can greatly benefit the D-backs offense when working in sync.
McCarthy noted the "slower" approach, with an emphasis on seeing pitches and simply doing one's job to keep the line moving. While he said there isn't necessarily a team-wide directive to take the first pitch, he emphasized being able to lay off the early swing when it's not an ideal pitch to swing at.
"I just think it’s about having good at-bats. I know that sounds super cliche but…if we could wear guys down, maybe get in the bullpen a little early by seeing pitches, just passing to the next guy. Obviously we want to slug, we all want to have a ton of hits, but maybe a walk here or there, or just moving a guy over early in the inning," McCarthy said.
“It sounds really simple, but I think when one-through-nine does that it gives us a better chance to win.”
With the imminent return of stud centerfielder Alek Thomas, and the slow return to form for Corbin Carroll, McCarthy's role in the outfield might have some question marks attached. With a plethora of left-handed hitters, especially in the outfield, McCarthy's production might not be enough to see him in an everyday role. Thomas' defense in center field is invaluable, Carroll is a player who the D-backs would not realistically platoon, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is a necessary bat against left-handed pitching, although McCarthy is hitting .538 (7-for-13) against southpaws in very limited at-bats.
But McCarthy's easygoing, team-first attitude is encouraging. While some might worry about the role they are in position to lose, McCarthy spoke positively on Thomas' return.
“It’s really good to have good baseball players coming back, but it’s also just nice seeing guys that you haven't seen in a while. We’re all good friends,” McCarthy said.
Regardless of what the young outfielder's role may be in the future, the D-backs have been able to count on him to deliver a quality at-bat. Getting on base at a high rate is the first step to offensive consistency, and McCarthy has been doing so impressively, and in the right moments in 2024.
"It just takes full effort every single day, and there’s really no promises in this game,” McCarthy said.