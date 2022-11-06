Skip to main content
MLB Post Season Awards Schedule



The Hall of Fame and the BBWAA awards season is upon us, starting November 7th.

It's awards season. We've already seen the Gold Glove awards announced, in which Diamondback Christian Walker took home the hardware for first base

November 7th: The newly formed Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee will announce Hall of Fame candidates according to the following criteria:

The Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee ("The Committee") shall refer to the electorate that considers retired Major League Baseball players no longer eligible for election by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) whose greatest contributions to the game were realized from the 1980 to present era.

It's possible that some players who just recently fell off the BBWAA ballot could end up in this group of candidates, such as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and former Diamondback Curt Schilling. Other candidates may possibly include Fred McGriff, Lou Whitaker, Kenny Lofton, and Dwight Evans, among many others that could be considered. 

November 7th: The top three  awards finalists for the BBWAA will be released. This includes, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Awards, MVP Awards.

We'll know tomorrow whether or not Zac Gallen garnered enough votes to finish within the top three. Gallen's 44 1/3 scoreless innings streak was the centerpiece of an excellent season that put him on the Cy Young Map. But there is a tightly bunched group of pitchers behind prohibitive favorite Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins. A case can be made for Gallen to finish anywhere from second to fifth. One such case was made by Michael McDermott that Gallen should finish no worse than third. 

Jake McCarthy, who was profiled by Michael HERE, finished third among NL Rookie position players with 2.4 WAR. McCarthy is a long shot to be a top three finalist for that award. Had he not been demoted to AAA twice in the early part of the season despite putting up very good numbers he might have had a better chance of winning the award. 

November 14th: Rookie of the year winners announced

November 15th: Manager of the year winners announced

November 16th: Cy Young award winners announced

November 17th: MVP Award winners announced. 

November 21st: The BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot will be announced for the 2023 induction ceremony. 

December 4th: The HOF announces Contemporary Baseball Era Committee inductees, if any. 

January 24th: The  HOF announces BBWAA inductees, if any. 

 

