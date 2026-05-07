2 Bright Spots and 1 Big Question After D-backs' Loss to Pirates

The Arizona Diamondbacks put forward another rough performance on Thursday afternoon, falling in a 4-2 game to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and subsequently losing their third straight series. Times are getting tough for the D-backs already, just a week into May.

There is plenty of negative to break down from this series, and there will be a space for that. But first, let's take a look at two of the brighter spots from Thursday's loss, before getting into the looming question that now arises.

2 bright spots from D-backs' loss to Pirates

1: Corbin Carroll finding his swing

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' offense has not been producing to its regular level, and that is a concern. The culprits have been, generally, the very stars at the top of the order that have previously been so dominant.

But Corbin Carroll, who had gone just 1-for-19 heading into Thursday afternoon's game, was finally able to tee off on the Pirates' pitching.

Carroll crushed his fifth home run of the season in the third inning — a 406-foot blast that came off the bat at a scorching 104 MPH. It was his first since game two against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 29.

The star outfielder followed it up with a line-drive single in the eighth. His 2-for-4 game was his first multi-hit contest since April 30, also against Milwaukee.

2: Bullpen shows out again

May 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' bullpen, after a six-inning start by righty Zac Gallen, put together its third straight shutout performance.

The trio of Brandyn Garcia, Ryan Thompson and Paul Sewald were dominant Thursday, allowing only one baserunner in the form of a two-out walk in the ninth. That continued a trend of dominance in the series; no D-backs reliever surrendered a run against the Pirates.

"[The bullpen]'s a little bit of a carry tool for this team, and I want to compliment them," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "They go out there and just dial it up and put up zeroes and keep us in ball games.

"We're going to start to get those boys some wins down there as well. I love what they're doing. I don't think they're sidetracked by wins. They just want to go out and put up zeros and let things take care of themselves."

1 big question after D-backs' loss to Pirates

What's going on with the offense?

May 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after striking out swinging against he Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks aren't just failing to score of late, they're simply putting up poor-quality at-bats. Swinging early at inopportune pitches has cost Arizona on multiple occasions this series, and that continued on Thursday. Arizona hit into two ground ball double plays and stranded five baserunners in the process.

It's not that the players themselbes are incapable of producing, but something has just looked off for some time at the plate. The D-backs are not playing as a cohesive offensive group, at the moment. Lovullo emphasized swinging at strikes, and the importance of working at-bats at a higher clip.

"Offensively, we believe in linking up 1-9. Everybody, 1-9, 1-13, carrying the workload, not one person is going to shoulder anything," Lovullo said.

"We have built some innings early on. We were getting that slug, and we just haven't gotten that slug. I want to believe that it's going to take one quality at-bat, one quality moment, that's going to get this thing reversed and pushed in the right direction.

"But overall, I believe in this offense. ... and those results will come. But it doesn't happen just by going up there and believing it's going to happen."