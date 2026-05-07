Torey Lovullo Explains Off Day for Arenado, Gurriel and Moreno

The Arizona Diamondbacks face the rubber match of an important series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. And yet, Thursday's lineup does not include Nolan Arenado, Gabriel Moreno or Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Rookie Jose Fernandez will start at third base. Jorge Barrosa gets the nod in left field, and veteran catcher James McCann will start behind home plate.

Manager Torey Lovullo explained his reasoning for the trio of off days in his pre-game availability. Here's what he had to say:

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo explains off days for starters

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks to catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) during their game against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 10, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moreno's absence is the least surprising of the three. Not only is Arizona's starting catcher not far removed from an oblique injury, Thursday's game is a 12:40 p.m. first pitch, coming after a late-night game the day prior.

That much is standard procedure for most catchers. The days of the 162-game backstop are long gone in this league.

"Moreno, I typically wouldn't catch him day game after night," Lovullo confirmed.

For Gurriel, who is in the midst of quite the hot streak since his initial struggles, it's easy to forget he tore his ACL just eight months prior. For as fast as his recovery may have been, keeping him out of potential harm's way is still on the table — for the time being, at least.

"Lourdes has been on this incredible journey of fast-forwarding his rehab, and for me to be able to take him off the field, I think it's the best thing for him," said Lovullo. "He's fine. He feels great. He's still coming."

Arenado, who has played 150-plus games seven times in his lengthy career, put up a bit of a fight.

"Arenado, I talked to him early on about days off. He came into my office and said, 'I'm good to go tomorrow. Keep me in there,'" Lovullo said.

But the D-backs also have young players that need playing time, and a looming infield roster crunch, as well. Lovullo said getting those young players more playing time — in this case, rookie Jose Fernandez — was a priority in creating Thursday's lineup.

"I just felt like I want to get some young guys that have been on the bench and percolating, and they're ready for this opportunity, and just get [Arenado] off of his feet.

"What I said to him was if it's August or September, I wouldn't be doing this. It's still early. We've got to preserve you. I want to just make sure I get them the right amount of time off," Lovullo said.

The manager did say, however, that all three of those players could find their way into the game. Seeing any of the three pinch-hit in a close, late contest would not be a surprise.