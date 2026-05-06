Why D-backs' Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll Are Struggling So Much

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not getting the type of production out of their top stars they've been used to in their recent stretch of play.

Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll — both touted as two of the more dangerous, electric hitters in baseball — have been on a bit of a skid at the plate. Carroll has gone 1-for-his-last-14, while Marte snapped an 0-for-13 stretch in the D-backs' 9-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.

It's worth noting that Marte did hit a triple and a single, and reached 600 career RBI during that game. But his season numbers are still ugly, with a .221/.277/.374 slash and .645 OPS on the season.

Carroll's season numbers are prettier, but have sunk to a significant degree. Hitting .312/.413/.610 on April 22, the outfielder is down to .268/.371/.509 — still productive, but less so.

So what's been going on with the two stars? Manager Torey Lovullo broke down the situation in Tuesday's pre-game availability.

D-backs' Torey Lovullo discussess Carroll's, Marte's slumps

Lovullo said Carroll, in particular, has been expanding the zone a bit.

"As far as I see it, I think Corbin is chasing a little bit, going out of the zone, trying to impact the baseball with every pitch. I don't think that's possible," Lovullo said.

"You've got to set up the pitcher, hit the mistake, wait for the ball that's goinginto the area that you're going to line him up and do some damage. He's looking to do damage on every pitch and slide the baseball.

"He's just had a few tough games, and that happens in this league. His pitches are really good. I think shrinking the zone, finding the pitch you're looking for and getting after it."

According to Lovullo, Marte's situation is quite different. As was evidenced by Marte's 23rd out of 100 MPH or more on Tuesday night, the All-Star second baseman has simply been getting unlucky on well-struck balls at an immense rate.

That much was evidenced by his expected stats, as Marte entered Tuesday's game with a 94th-percentile .300 expected batting average and 80th percentile .472 expected slugging percentage. Lovullo knows this very well.

May 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates after hitting a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"I know you guys don't live in this place, but I do when I'm evaluating things. His expected numbers are far greater than his actual numbers," the manager said. "His expected OPS is well over 800. He's hitting a lot of balls right on the dot. Right where he's supposed to.

"He just hasn't had a lot of luck. I don't want anybody to be lucky. I want people to be good, and go out thereand do it every single time they're supposed to."

Often, when a well-executed at-bat and well-hit ball results in an out, that can lead to frustration, which in turn spurs on a lack of patience. Lovullo said that may be a factor with Marte.

"With that bad luck, I think at times, he's getting frustrated. I just want him to flush that and go out there and have some fun and play the game the right way. Different things are happening to different guys mechanically.

"Swing at good pitches. Expect good results when you don't get them. Keep powering through it," Lovullo said.