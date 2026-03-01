2 Intriguing D-backs Starters to Pitch vs Guardians

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon, with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch scheduled. It will be a home game at Salt River Fields, with a radio broadcast available on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Two important starting pitchers are expected to get into game action on Saturday: right-hander Michael Soroka and left-hander Kohl Drake — Arizona's top pitching prospect. Soroka will get the official start, with Drake set to follow the right-hander.

In addition, righty Kevin Ginkel will get into his first game action. Drey Jameson and Ryan Thompson are the other major league arms expected to appear. RHPs Shawn Dubin and Alfred Morillo plus LHP Spencer Giesting make up the rest of the minor league contingent.

Ariozna Diamondbacks Take on Cleveland Guardians in Cactus League

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake (58) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Soroka had been looking to carve out a starting role for himself despite being the obvious candidate to move into the bullpen as a result of having six starting pitchers. However, the injury to Merrill Kelly may necessitate Soroka occupying a starting slot regardless.

"My expectation is to help the team, and I think the best way that I can do that is to start," Soroka told reporters prior to the start of Cactus League play. "We've talked about that. That's why I signed here, and everything's going really well so far."

Soroka's first appearance was a tale of two innings. He struggled in the first inning, giving up some hard contact and a run on a pair of hits, but settled down for a scoreless, two-strikeout second inning. Soroka had been working on adding a cutter and sweeper to his arsenal, deepening his mix. His velocity looked solid, climbing above 96 MPH.

Drake, similarly, gave up one run over two innings in his first start. He, too, rebounded from a rough first inning for a scoreless second.

"I'm a nervy guy," he said after his start. "I like to use the nerves. If I don't feel them then I feel like I'm not gonna get that adrenaline boost that you get as soon as you get on the mound. But I definitely was feeling them a little bit in the first batter, but after that it kind of just went away.

"I think the first couple batters,I was just pretty amped up to be back in the game. ... And after that, kind of just taking a few deep breaths, and settling in, it really helped a lot."

Arizona's lineup will most likely feature a heavy dose of minor league players, as a result of the World Baseball Classic departures.