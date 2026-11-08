3 Bold Predictions For Diamondbacks in Free Agency

Major League baseball is officially entering its hot stove season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have their work cut out for them.

Whether or not Arizona makes major, significant moves over the course of free agency, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly where any team may or may not prioritize additions.

But it's time to try and predict those moves. Here are three bold predictions for the Diamondbacks as free agency gets underway.

1: Diamondbacks only marginally decrease payroll - or not at all

Arizona Diamondbacks Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick and president & chief executive officer Derrick Hall (right) speak to the media during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2023. Mlb Diamondbacks Spring Training | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Owner Ken Kendrick, just as the regular season came to an end, said in a radio interview that Arizona's payroll would likely be lower in the 2027 season. That leaves very little room to make any significant free agent additions and could limit how active the Diamondbacks are in free agency.

But this is also not the first time there were expectations of reduced spending. That was anticipated following the 2024 season, but Kendrick agreed to offer Corbin Burnes a six-year $210 million contract.

Despite wanting to reduce costs, Kendrick has still often jumped at the chance to add quality players with hopes to keep Arizona as competitive as possible.

While the D-backs might be looking to cut down on costs this offseason, it would be a surprise to see a major reduction — and it would not be a surprise to still see them find ways to invest in the roster. In fact, it feels more likely than not their lowered payroll will still manage to rival previous years.

2: Diamondbacks address DH/utility over first base

Aug 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) stands in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks held the worst first base OPS in baseball (.636) last season. They also struggled with middle-order thump, producing with runners in scoring position and hitting right-handed pitching.

But the first base class is not particularly robust this season, and GM Mike Hazen said this to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert early in the offseason:

"The offseason priorities, from an addition standpoint, are certainly going to be being a little more left-handed," Hazen said in that interview. "We struggled versus right-handed pitching this year. So that's a clear and obvious one. I think DH/first base is a clear area [of need]. ... I think that's a clear area, no matter what, that we need to improve upon."

Hazen acknowledged the first base hole, but did not commit to that position. Additionally, reports surfaced that Nolan Arenado could take some (limited) first base reps to allow for more versatile roster-building.

The point is, Arizona probably isn't going to go after a full-time first baseman, despite that position coming with the most glaring hole.

I'm predicting Hazen will look more heavily into adding platoon-type hitters at DH — or other utility-based infielders — with a focus more on the bat itself than the position of the batter.

3: Diamondbacks make no significant pitching additions

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) leaves the game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Re-signing Michael Soroka is not entirely out of the question, but quality starting pitching is a very expensive asset.

Arizona would likely have to engineer a trade to bring in anyone with a higher profile — which is possible, but feels unlikely.

With a fully-healthy Corbin Burnes, and hopes for a bounce-back from Merrill Kelly and Ryne Nelson, it seems as if the Diamondbacks will be content to bank on their in-house group, rather than bringing in another starting pitcher.

Perhaps some minor league signings happen. Maybe the D-backs find an arm similar to what Soroka was last offseason — a lower-cost, under-the-radar option with high upside.

But even if Arizona does not significantly reduce payroll, dropping upwards of $20 million per season on a starter is unrealistic. Personally, I believe they should invest in that position more than any other, but I can't see it happening.