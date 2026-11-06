3 Pressing Questions Diamondbacks Have to Answer During Free Agency

Free agency has begun, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are still in need of some answers, much like any other team that did not make it to the mountaintop.

Arizona is going to have to find a way to improve its roster while working within any limitations that may or may not be present.

Here are three pressing questions the Diamondbacks must answer over the course of this free agency period and beyond.

1: How much money are Diamondbacks actually willing to spend?

Apr 2, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick in attendance of the game against the San Francisco Giants on opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

First and foremost, the financial aspect of Arizona's offseason will be a key factor. Owner Ken Kendrick's comments suggest the Diamondbacks will have a lower payroll in 2027 than they did this past season, but what that exactly looks like is unknown.

It's not the first time Arizona has hinted at a lower payroll. The general expectation was that would be the case ahead of 2025, but the Diamondbacks then Corbin Burnes to a franchise-record contract and went into the year with a lofty payroll.

To Kendrick and co.'s credit, they have not shied away from making moves even when looking to reduce costs.

But if the team truly is looking to lower the total payroll in 2027 by any significant margin, additions will have to come cheap — perhaps via trade as opposed to through free agency. It's just a matter of how far the team is willing to go to try and invest in an improved roster.

2: Where will Diamondbacks add to their lineup?

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates a grand slam during the fifth inning catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) and right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) at Chase Field during the game between Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious hole in the Diamondbacks' lineup is at first base, but GM Mike Hazen may not specifically target a first baseman.

Arizona's offense struggled at times in 2026, and their .636 first base OPS produced by a handful of different players ranked dead last in MLB.

The first base options are somewhat thin this offseason, and with the news that veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado might take some limited reps at first base, it's possible Hazen opts to find a more under-the-radar bat — perhaps with positional versatility, or perhaps a pure DH with a platoon at first.

3: Where will they find affordable rotation depth?

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks will need to find a way to restock their bullpen after a handful of players became free agents. More importantly, however, they are also lacking for serious rotation depth.

As it stands, the D-backs have five starting pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez, Corbin Burnes, Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt and Merrill Kelly. Beyond that group, there is little promise from their rookie pool. Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and Jose Cabrera all struggled heavily in their major league action this year.

No team makes it through 162 games with the same five starters. And there's no guarantee pitchers like Burnes, Kelly and Nelson bounce back — or that Pfaadt and Rodriguez will keep up their success.

With a limited budget, starting pitching is a tough area to add to. Michael Soroka served that purpose in 2026 on his one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million. Arizona got a 3.41 ERA over 116 innings from him for a very reasonable amount of money.

But Soroka declined his mutual option and will require a heftier paycheck to return. Perhaps investing in him is truly the best way to solidify the rotation, but if that can't be managed, the affordable options could be thin.