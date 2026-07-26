5 Potential Rental Bat Targets for the Diamondbacks at Trade Deadline

The Arizona Diamondbacks currently hold a 1.5-game lead for the third National League Wild Card spot, and are just one game behind the Phillies for the second Wild Card position.

Since mid-June Mike Hazen has stated his intention to be a buyer at the August 3 trade deadline, and the team's current position in the standings under manager Torey Lovullo should only strengthen that case.

In this article we will examine five hitters on expiring contracts at the end of 2026, i.e. potential "rental" trade targets.

The D-backs likely need to pursue a left-hand batter, due to the massive disappointment of Pavin Smith. But there is a limited supply of left-hand bats, so right-hand hitters are considered here as well.

LHB Nathaniel Lowe, DH/1B Cincinnati Reds

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Formerly a full time player, the 30-year-old Nathaniel Lowe has been in a platoon role in 2026. He's made 24 starts at first base and 43 starts at DH. He is considered a below average defender by most metrics, and would fit the Diamondbacks primarily as a DH against right-hand pitching.

Lowe is batting .248/.328/.472, .800 OPS in 244 plate appearances. He has 12 homers and 31 RBI. His numbers against right-hand pitching are .265/.347/.510, .857 OPS, including all of his homers. Lowe's 116 OPS+ exactly matches his career number.

Lowe is on a very affordable contract, and would only be owed an estimated $525,000 from August 4 going forward. He was part of the Texas Rangers team that defeated the Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series.

LHB Luis Arraez, 2B San Francisco Giants

Jul 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) hits a RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arraez is a three-time batting champion who is currently hitting a NL leading .324. Arraez does not hit for power, as he has only four homers. Nor does he walk very often, with just 25 in 429 plate appearances. Still, he has a .362 OPS and .448 slugging percentage, and his 130 OPS+ is about 30% better than league average.

What he provides is elite bat-to-ball skills, and also a strong ability to get base hits with runners in scoring position. He's batting .344 in those situations. Arraez is also having a career year defensively, at least according to Statcast, with +9 FRV. He has just 0 DRS however.

Arraez will be owed $3.6 million after the trade deadline and has stated a preference to play where he can still play second base. If he were traded to the Diamondbacks he would need to accept a time share with Ketel Marte at 2B, along with first base and DH duties.

LHB Daulton Varsho, OF Toronto Blue Jays

Jul 19, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No stranger to Diamondbacks fans, Daulton Varsho is a free agent at the end of 2026. Now 29 years old, he's having a down year at the plate, batting just .243/.306/.382, with an 92 wRC+ and seven homers in 333 PA.

Last year he hit 20 homers in half a season and had a 123 wRC+, helping the Blue Jays get to the World Series. While still an above-average defender, he no longer grades out as elite. Varsho will still be owed about $3 million after the trade deadline.

RHB George Springer, DH Toronto Blue Jays

Jul 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits an RBI ground out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the rest of the Blue Jays lineup, Springer is having a down season, batting just .226 with a .696 OPS and 10 homers. Last year he had a bounce-back season, knocking 32 homers and driving in 84 runs.

Springer hit three homers in the ALCS last year, and has 23 career post season homers in 384 PA. He is the type of hitter that if he gets hot, knows how to get it done on the biggest stages.

But at 36 years old he's been relegated to DH duties. He's also owed $7.2 million after August 4. The Blue Jays would likely need to pay down more than half that amount for the D-backs to consider him an option.

RHB Lane Thomas, OF Kansas City Royals

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lane Thomas (15) hits a home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Thomas is playing mostly centerfield for the Royals this year, but is miscast in that role and is much more effective on the corners. He has a 107 OPS+ on a .233/.330/.397 batting line with nine homers and 36 RBI.

Thomas' career best season was in 2023 with the Nationals when he hit 28 homers and had a 115 OPS+. But he's been around league average since then. He will be owed about $1.6 million.

SUMMARY

The two best fits are clearly Lowe or Arraez. They are the only ones on this list of rental bats who offer a clear upgrade over what the Diamondbacks already have.

In years past the D-backs were able to get rental hitter upgrades for relatively cheap. Most famously J.D. Martinez was gotten in 2017 for Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

In 2023 Arizona acquired Tommy Pham for16-year-old infielder Jeremy Rodriguez and even received cash to cover some of Pham's salary.

In 2024 they got Josh Bell from the Marlins for cash consideration. The D-backs picked up about $5 million of Bell's salary.

Getting either Lowe or Arraez will take at least as much and probably more this time around. The market is not balanced, and there are not enough sellers, at least as of this moment.

It's impossible to guess exactly what these selling teams would ask for, whether it be pitching or hitting. But the cost in prospect capital in 2026 is likely to be somewhat uncomfortable.

In our next installment we will take a look at rental starting pitching targets, followed by a review of rental relievers.