Torey Lovullo Reveals D-backs Lineup Plans Entering 2nd Half

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming out of the All-Star break with both a sense of confidence and urgency. Coming off a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles entering the break, they must now make a dash towards NL Wild Card contention prior to the August 3 trade deadline and convince their General Manager Mike Hazen to be a buyer.

The anticipation to get started again and remain hot was palpable talking to manager Torey Lovullo and the players Thursday afternoon. The team was gathered for voluntary workouts prior to their series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Friday night. One of the hot topics was how the manager would handle playing time following yet more roster moves.

Lovullo Explains How He'll Juggle Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks Tyler Locklear (28) hits a home run against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Aug. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was revealed on Tuesday that outfielder Tommy Troy was going onto the injured list with sprained AC joint. First baseman Tyler Locklear was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take his roster spot.

Speaking of the plan for Locklear, Lovullo said, "He's going to get a little bit of time. He's going to play first base, his primary position. There might be DH options for him."

First base has been a revolving door for the Diamondbacks this year, a position from which they've received historically low production. That seemed to have potentially changed when Tim Tawa exploded over the weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Manning first base all three games following Pavin Smith's removal from the roster, Tawa went 7-for-13 with two doubles, two homers, and seven RBI. Now with the injury to Troy and the return of Locklear, Tawa will return to mostly outfield play.

"He's going to probably migrate to center field. I know there's a couple center fielders with he [Ryan Waldschmidt] and [Jorge Barrosa]. We've got a left field platoon situation, semi-platoon situation, the off guy with the D.H.

Left unnamed were Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Max Kepler. The veterans have struggled to get untracked this season, complicating Lovullo's search for offense.

Now he has six outfielders to juggle and give playing time, and only Tawa among them has the positional flexibility to move back and forth between the outfield and infield.

King of the Court

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Tim Tawa (13) round the bases after a home run at the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said he's going to continue to ride the hot hand when making out his lineups. He first introduced the phrase "King of the Court" two weeks ago to express the concept of hot players getting more playing time.

"I know that I've talked about King of the Court. I'll continue to just flow it and be fluid with the matchups and who's swinging the bat well. It seems to have worked and motivated a couple guys. It's not my style, but I don't disagree with it. You've got to go out there and perform to get plenty of time."

The Diamondbacks offense has dropped to 19th in runs scored and 25th in OPS since their teamwide offensive slump started in late May. Despite that, and a multitiude of injuries they are 49-47 and have. a chance to make a push for a Wild Card spot.

It will be up to Lovullo and the coaching staff to recognize who is hot and who to give playing time to in order to maximize a patchwork roster.