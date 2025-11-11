Pros, Cons to D-backs' Potential Ketel Marte Trade

A recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale states that the Arizona Diamondbacks are "motivated" to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

As much as that may seem appalling at first glance, there's nuance to the situation. Whether it's likely or not a deal gets done, there are positives and negatives to a potential deal.

So what are they? Below are the pros and cons to a potential Marte trade:

Trading Ketel Marte: The Pros

Roster Needs

With a player of Marte's extreme high caliber, the D-backs would not settle for any trade return simply to force a departure. There is very likely no world in which a Marte trade does not bring back a legitimate, controllable starting pitcher.

Getting a top-end rotation option would provide immense value to Arizona. As elite as Marte is, it's hard to argue a reliable, high-caliber starter that pitches every five days couldn't easily have more overall impact on Arizona's win-loss record than one member of a nine-player offensive lineup.

And if the D-backs are able to acquire that type of pitcher via trade, that would then free up money to make a variety of other, lower-cost signings — a leverage reliever or two, a first baseman or a right-handed outfielder.

Potential Regression

The D-backs locked Marte up to an extension ahead of the 2025 season. Sure, it doesn't look like a bad decision necessarily when the switch-hitting star is racking up hardware and making All-Star games, but the D-backs will owe Marte $91 million guaranteed over the next five seasons.

That's a high amount for a player entering his age-32 season. Marte is under contract through his age-36 season, with a player option for 2031.

At his age, regression can hit hard and fast. It's also important to note that Marte will earn 10-5 rights and a full no-trade clause if he is not dealt by April.

Meaning, if the D-backs want to get out of their significant financial commitment with a player in the later stages of his career, they'll need to act quickly.

Trading Ketel Marte: The Cons

Offensive Production

The biggest con to a trade of this measure is the most obvious. Marte is an exceptional hitter with excellent results and a clutch streak. He hit .283/.376/.517 with a 145 wRC+ and 28 homers in a "down" season, while also battling injuries and off-field adversity.

Losing a hitter of that caliber can only make a team's offense worse. There may be trade-offs elsewhere, but the fact is one of Arizona's three All-Stars would no longer populate the top of the lineup.

Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo could very well face some mild regression after both had truly elite 2025 seasons. If Marte leaves that equation, it puts pressure on a lower-order group of hitters that did not produce whatsoever down the stretch of the regular season.

Can the D-backs sustain their offensive success enough to turn slightly-improved pitching into on-field results? It's possible, but absolutely not a guarantee.

Culture

The opinions of fans do not in any way sway the decision process of GM Mike Hazen, nor should they. But if Marte is dealt, the move would send shockwaves through both the fanbase and clubhouse.

Marte has meant a lot to the organization, to fans and to manager Torey Lovullo.

Perhaps the frustration from the clubhouse and front office this past season has reached a boiling point, although it seems as if that relationship has been at least slightly repaired. It's also possible this type of trade would increase the outside noise.

Regardless, losing such a long-time, important contributor internally could present some unrest both inside and outside the organization.

