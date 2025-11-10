The Diamondbacks Are 'Motivated' To Trade Ketel Marte
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be looking to get a Ketel Marte trade done this offseason, according to a new report from USA Today insider Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale listed Marte as one of the players on the trade block this offseason. He described the D-backs as "motivated" to move Marte after a tumultuous 2025 season's worth of noise surrounded their three-time All-Star second baseman.
Arizona Diamondbacks 'Motivated' to Trade Ketel Marte
"The Diamondbacks will ask for a lot in return, but they are definitely motivated in moving him with [$91 million] remaining through 2030. If they don’t move him by mid-April, Marte will have 10-and-5 rights and a full no-trade provision," Nightengale wrote.
This report comes after Marte and the D-backs went through a difficult stretch in 2025. Marte dealt with injuries, an ugly fan heckling incident, and a "high-dollar" burglarly of his home this past season.
But it also surfaced that the team and front office had been harboring some frustration toward the All-Star second baseman.
His propensity to ask for days off, and an unexcused absence in his hometown Dominican Republic for several days following the All-Star Break created some unrest in Arizona's clubhouse.
It appeared as if Arizona and Marte put the incident behind them, but that doesn't mean there isn't reason for a trade — even if they were never unsatisfied with some of Marte's actions.
Obviously, Marte is an excellent player, and one of the driving force's behind the D-backs' offensive relevance.
In what had been a slight step back from his 22024 numbers, he still delivered an extremely impressive .283/.376/.517 slash, 28 homers and a 145 wRC+. He earned his second-straight Silver Slugger Award among National League second basemen.
Regardless of any frustration that may or may not still be flowing, the D-backs are in dire need of multiple starting pitchers, a closer, a first baseman and a handful of other positions.
With a limited payroll, trading Marte may be one of the only ways to get an opposing club to cough up a top-tier, controllable player — someone like a Hunter Greene, which was explored by Jack Sommers earlier this month.
Marte would likely still not be enough by himself to get that deal done, and Arizona may still have to turn to their prospect pool.
So will they trade Marte? It seems like something the team will explore this offseason. MLB.com's Steve Gilbert had previously written that Arizona had "no intention" of trading someone like Marte, but things can change quickly in an offseason.
"This year, it seems more likely they will turn to trades to fill their pitching needs, and the Diamondbacks don't seem to have the players on their Major League roster to do it. That's because they have no intention of trading their core position players -- Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo -- who have anchored a dynamic offense the past three seasons," Gilbert wrote.
"For now, the only names that seem unlikely to go anywhere are the club’s top four hitters," AZCentral's Nick Piecoro added. "Right fielder Corbin Carroll, second baseman Ketel Marte, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and catcher Gabriel Moreno."
That, of course, does not mean the D-backs aren't hoping to swing a deal for their All-Star and 2023 NLCS hero. As harsh as this reality is, it may be the only way to fill some of Arizona's glaring roster needs.