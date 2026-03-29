Diamondbacks Make Franchise History for the Wrong Reason vs Dodgers

Coming into Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks had not begun a season with a three- or four-game sweep at the hands of their opponents in the 21st century.

But one blown save later, the D-backs stared down the wrong end of a series sweep in Dodger Stadium. It was the first time Arizona had suffered such a fate since 1999, the year following the team's inaugural season — also at Dodger Stadium.

The Diamondbacks held a 2-1 lead as late as the eighth inning after a brilliant start from left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, but ultimately coughed up that lead for a 3-2 loss.

Eduardo Rodriguez dominates Dodgers

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rodriguez came into the game dialed in. He made efficient work of a Dodgers lineup that had given plenty of trouble to Zac Galle and Ryne Nelson the two prior nights.

The veteran left-hander, fresh off a thrilling performance in the World Baseball Classic, fired five innings without allowing a run to cross home plate. He left with a runner on base after a fielding error by first baseman Carlos Santana.

That runner would ultimately score off of righty Jonathan Loasiga, but it was unearned. Rodriguez allowed four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Rodriguez's command was on point, and although he did not pick up a particularly high number of whiffs, he was able to live in the strike zone against a team that tends to punish such pitches. He also got a handful of plus defensive plays from Nolan Arenado, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte.

But then, an all-too-familiar theme resurfaced.

Diamondbacks bullpen blows first save

The D-backs got a quality inning out of Jonathan Loaisiga, despite giving up the run that allowed L.A. to pull within one. They got a scoreless inning out of Joe Ross.

Juan Morillo had Will Smith at two strikes with two outs and a runner on. But the flamethrower threw a center-cut pitch, and it was returned to the center field seats — an outcome that felt inevitable from the start.

It was the first blown save of the season, following a 2025 that saw them convert only 59% of their save opportunities.

Diamondbacks offense held in check

The D-backs got an RBI single out of Pavin Smith and a sacrifice fly from Corbin Carroll that rewarded an impressive double by Jorge Barrosa off righty Tyler Glasnow.

That would be the extent of Arizona's scoring, with just five base hits on the night. The top four hitters — Ketel Marte, Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Smith — each had one hit. Barrosa was the only hitter below the cleanup spot to get in the hit column.

Arizona will return home for their opening series at Chase Field for a three-game series on Monday against the Detroit Tigers — following an off-day Sunday.