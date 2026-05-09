Ketel Marte Scratched from D-backs Lineup vs Mets With Illness

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has been scratched from Friday night's lineup against the New York Mets, the team announced.

The D-backs later revealed that it was an illness for Marte, not an injury. Marte had played in 18 straight games, and has only missed one contest this season, in which he was scratched with lower back tightness. That proved to not be a severe ailment.

It's not clear whether Marte will be available off the bench Friday. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on his situation.

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte scratched with illness

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a result of Marte's scratch, utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas will slide over from first base to second base. Rookie Jose Fernandez, who was not in the initial lineup, will take over first base in Vargas' stead.

Here's what Arizona's updated lineup looks like for game one against the Mets:

SS Geraldo Perdomo 2B Ildemaro Vargas RF Corbin Carroll DH Adrian Del Castillo 3B Nolan Arenado LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. C Gabriel Moreno 1B Jose Fernandez CF Jorge Barrosa

Though not a scheduled off-day nor an injury, Marte will get a chance to rest Friday night. That may ultimately be for the best, as Marte has only two hits in his last 26 at-bats, part of Arizona's lineup-wide offensive struggles. The 2026 season has been a tough one early on for the star second baseman, who's hitting a mere .209/.262/.353 through 35 games.

A bit of a blow, though by unintended occurrence, could offer the skidding Marte a chance to reset. It's not as if he's been hitting the ball poorly, as evidenced by his .289 expected batting average and .458 expected slug. He's been hitting the ball hard, but coming away empty.

"His expected numbers are far greater than his actual numbers," manager Torey Lovullo said. "His expected OPS is well over 800. He's hitting a lot of ballsright on the dot. Right where he's supposed to. He just hasn't had a lot of luck.

"I don't want anybody to be lucky. I want people to be good and go out there and do it every single time they're supposed to. In Ketel's case, with that bad luck, I think at times he's getting frustrated. I just want him to flush that and go out there and have some fun and play the game the right way."

There is no indication as of this writing just what Marte's illness is or how severe it may be. Ultimately, the Diamondbacks will want their All-Star second baseman at 100%.