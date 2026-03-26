How to Watch D-backs-Dodgers on Opening Day: TV, Live Stream and Radio

The Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off the regular season in quite the environment — taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a nationally-televised game at Dodger Stadium.

Thursday's game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern first pitch, or 5:30 p.m. local Arizona time, with the pre-game broadcast beginning a half hour earlier. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers on opening day

Unfortunately for D-backs fans who have subscribed to DBACKS.TV, the game will not be available on Arizona's in-market streaming service through MLB.TV.

The game will be broadcast on NBC via cable, or NBC's streaming service: Peacock. A subscription will be required.

Fans wishing to listen to the local radio broadcast of the game can turn into Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, or KNAI 101.9 FM / 860 AM.

If one does choose to watch the national broadcast, there will be Diamondbacks representation among the announcer crew. Diamondbacks legend and broadcaster Luis Gonzalez will be one of the color analysts, alongside Orel Hershiser and play-play-play announcer Jason Benetti.

Diamondbacks take on Dodgers in opening night showdown

The Diamondbacks will send right-hander Zac Gallen to the mound on Thursday night. Gallen was given the opening day starter's nod after right-hander Merrill Kelly was forced off his schedule due to intercostal nerve irritation in his back.

Gallen will get the ball on opening day for the fourth straight season. He's only the third pitcher in franchise history to reach that milestone, joining Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb.

"It's just an honor, it's humbling," Gallen said. "Four [opening day starts in a row] is crazy, just kind of puts into perspective how long I've been here. It's nice."

Gallen is coming off a career-worst 4.83 ERA season, but won't have an easy challenge ahead of him on opening night against a star-studded Dodgers lineup.

On the mound for the Dodgers will be right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched to a 2.49 ERA in 30 starts in the 2025 season. The Diamondbacks will have to come out sharp on both sides of the ball right away this regular season.

"Dodgers are good. ... I wouldn't have it any other way," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I'm loving the fact that we're going to L.A. to open up the season. It's going to be a really good test for us."

A new season of D-backs baseball begins.