2 D-backs All-Stars Make Appearances on Unofficial All-MLB Team
The All-MLB team will be announced officially on November 13, but if it's anything like one outlet's unofficial All-MLB roster, fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks will be (mostly) pleased.
Every year, the best of the best are nominated for their respective positions. Arizona had plenty of offensive talent to choose from in 2025, and should see some familiar faces among the ranks.
These rosters span both the American and National Leagues — making a selection even more prestigious.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's unofficial All-MLB team was announced this week, and two of the D-backs' major contributors were voted onto the roster by B/R's staff.
To little true shock, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll were given the nod, though shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was snubbed for Bobby Witt Jr.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Is Easy All-MLB Selection
There are some talented second basemen in MLB, but none quite hold a candle to what Marte has been able to consistently deliver over the past few seasons.
"Ketel Marte has been baseball's best offensive second baseman for the past three seasons, and along with his elite power production relative to the rest of the position, he also logged a career-high 11.5 percent walk rate.
"Nico Hoerner and Brice Turang are both superior defenders with solid offensive tools, but they do not make the same middle-of-the-order impact as Marte, who is one of the faces of the franchise alongside Corbin Carroll," B/R's article reads.
Marte had his fair share of adversity in the 2025 season, but managed to come through it with another successful campaign, posting 4.5 average WAR, a .283/.376/.517 slash with 28 homers, and earning his second straight All-Star appearance.
It would be a surprise to see MLB's official roster not include the D-backs' franchise hero.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Earns Unofficial Nod
It wasn't exactly surprising to see Carroll overcome his 2024 woes, but the 25-year-old superstar's 2025 season was still quite a show.
"After dealing with some ups and downs in 2024 while trying to live up to the expectations set by his fantastic rookie season, Corbin Carroll solidified his status as a bona fide superstar with a 30/30 campaign and a career-high 5.8 WAR.
"With 32 doubles, 17 triples, 31 home runs, 84 RBI, 107 runs scored and 32 steals, he absolutely stuffed the stat sheet, and his numbers would look even better if not for a wrist injury that cost him 16 games in June," the article reads.
Carroll seemingly turned his weaknesses into strengths, and did so with consistency. Not only did he set multiple franchise records, he did so while dealing with a chip fracture in his wrist for a large chunk of the second half.
Carroll delivered everything the D-backs needed from him in 2025, and more, and it's notable to see him named to B/R's All-MLB squad over the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Julio Rodriguez.