How 2025 Injuries Will Affect D-backs' Offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks face a significant challenge in approaching this offseason. They need pitching more than anything else, of course, but that is where a unique element takes place.

The D-backs have multiple high-level contributing arms on the IL recovering from Tommy John Surgery — namely Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk. At some point in 2026, they'll be back on the roster.

So how will this affect GM Mike Hazen and his approach to the coming offseason? Hazen spoke at length about this process on his appearance with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

Hazen said the injured players and their potential return will somewhat affect the way he adds to the roster, but emphasized that the needs themselves do not change as a result.

"I think it's a tale of two seasons that we have to plan for," Hazen said. "So where are we going to start out? And then how are we going to bring those [injured players] onto the roster as we go through the season?

"The way I look at it is if you told me that we were going to put Burnes on the roster right now, we still need starting pitching. So I'm going with that mindset that we still need to add to our starting pitching, whether it impacts us in April or it's going to impact us in July. And knowing that when Burnes comes back, it's just going to be a huge bonus for us."

Hazen said he views the returning arms coming back as more of a boost to the D-backs' roster, rather than them being the solution to a need to be filled in at a later date.

"We will be welcoming them back as we move through the season. It will be a boon to what we're trying to do. So how do we get to that point is what I'm focused on right now," Hazen said.

"The bullpen, same thing. Anyone can add to bullpen at the trade deadline. We've done it every single year we've been competitive. I'm anticipating that Puk and Martinez are going to be adds into that bullpen, but we need to build the bullpen for the first three months anyway.

"I do look at it like, how do we get to June and July in a good spot? And that's what my focus is going into the offseason."

Even before all the injuries hit in 2025, the D-backs struggled to prevent runs. Some arms underperformed even while healthy.

There was no way to escape needing to make additions to the pitching staff this offseason, and Burnes, Puk and Martinez will impact Arizona's depth more than anything else once they do return.

No matter what, the D-backs need to bring in some pitching, and Hazen knows that.

