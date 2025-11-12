D-backs GM Mike Hazen Addresses Ketel Marte Trade Rumor

The trade rumor season is in full swing, and Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte is once again in the center of it.

A recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale said the D-backs are "motivated" to move Marte this offseason, before Marte's no-trade clause takes effect in mid-April.

In a recent appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, D-backs GM Mike Hazen addressed the Marte rumors in detail.

Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Addresses Ketel Marte Rumors

Mike Hazen, General manager of the Diamondbacks, speaks to the media during Cactus League media day at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 18, 2025, in Phoenix. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hazen said teams have been inquiring on Marte's availability via trade, and it began some time ago. While the GM acknowledged how valuable Marte is to the D-backs, he also admitted that it's part of his responsibility to listen to those inquiries.

"Unfortunately, no matter what I end up wanting to do at the end of the day... I have to listen," he said.

"I have to listen to what people say. Part of that is not just shutting everything down at the door. There's times where I shut everything down at the door, but there's other times where I can't, I'm not in a position to do that.

"Everyone checks in on... your better players. They're coming after your better players. ... Look, he is one of our best players. We have some of the top position players in all of baseball on our roster. And we need those players to be good next year. I have to still do my job," Hazen said.

Hazen did say that Monday's report by John Gambadoro was accurate — the D-backs are not necessarily actively shopping Marte, but are listening to calls in the event a proposed trade would serve to benefit the D-backs.

Those packages, of course, would need to involve legitimate pitching going back to Arizona. The D-backs have a great need, both in the rotation and bullpen.

"I think the way our team is constructed right now, I have to be open-minded and listen to what possibilities could be out thereto put the team in a better spot for us as it relates to pitching," Hazen said.

"The amount of pitching that we need to add to this roster, we need to be open-minded to how all that could come together."

Hazen did say, however, that Marte's looming 10-5 and no-trade rights do not play a factor in the desire to get a deal done. He was adamant that did not add any pressure to make a trade happen now.

"Having one of the best position players in all of baseball on your team is not a pressure position in my mind. I am very happy with the group that we have and the players that we have," he said.

"We've worked hard to put those guys on our team and make sure that we have them here. And we're gonna try to put the team and build a team around them that's going to be the best version of itself come April with the buildup hopefully coming into June and July."

