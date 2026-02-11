3 D-backs Who Could Benefit from Corbin Carroll Injury

On Wednesday, it was reported that Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll had suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand, and would undergo surgery.

Carroll's timeline is not concrete, but he will miss the WBC, and his opening day status is in question. This injury is a brutal blow to Arizona and Carroll himself, and ultimately hurts the Diamondbacks.

But as Arizona has so often exemplified, from adversity comes opportunity. As much as the D-backs want to see their star back in action as soon as possible, the injury could clear a space for some of Arizona's young outfielders to earn playing time. The D-backs already lacked a clear left field solution, and now they'll have two open outfield spots — at least during spring.

Below are four players who could use that opportunity to earn a role:

1: Jordan Lawlar

It's been a rough journey for the former No. 1 prospect, but Lawlar was already set to take most of his reps in the outfield this spring. With two spots open, there may be less pressure on Lawlar to perform, allowing him to play more loosely and instinctively.

Lawlar clearly has the tools to be both a solid hitter and defender, but one can't help but imagine his lack of playing time and pressure to perform has played a part in his struggles, even if there are areas of his game that still need to be addressed.

2: Ryan Waldschmidt

Waldschmidt, Arizona's current No. 1 prospect, has risen at a meteoric pace through the minor leagues. While it might seem like a complete long shot to see him on the major league roster before mid-season, Waldschmidt may have an opportunity to further strengthen his case in spring and force the D-backs' hands.

GM Mike Hazen implied — though he did not say Waldschmidt's name explicitly — that the No. 1 prospect might be able to challenge for a role on the MLB club right away, despite not playing at the Triple-A level.

Waldschmidt hit .309/.423/.498 with a .921 OPS and nine home runs in 66 Double-A games last year, with 45 walks against just 53 strikeouts.

3: Tommy Troy

Troy is an interesting name in Arizona's system. He's flown slightly under the radar despite a lofty No. 5 prospect ranking in 2025. Troy is a natural infielder, but also has some experience playing the outfield.

He hit to a .289/.382/.451 slash with 15 homers across Double- and Triple-A in 2025, and appears to be nearing his MLB debut at age 24.

Troy was seen taking reps in the outfield (alongside Lawlar) on Tuesday, as pitchers and catchers reported to Salt River Fields.

These are not the only names who could see time out there. Utilityman Tim Tawa, for example, played a solid left field (among many other positions) in 2025. Even names like Kristian Robinson and A.J. Vukovich could find a way to earn roles this spring.

Regardless, the D-backs (and their fans) will be eagerly awaiting the return of their superstar.

