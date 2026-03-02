These 3 D-backs Hitters Are Hot to Begin Spring Training

It's time to overreact. The Arizona Diamondbacks have completed their first stretch of spring training, with a 6-4 record through 10 games.

The final score of Cactus League games hardly matters; to an extent, neither do any of the results. But it's still worth taking note when players are excelling.

Below are three of Arizona's hottest hitters of spring training so far:

These 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Hitters are Hot at the Plate

1: OF Alek Thomas

Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas (5) runs to second base after hitting a double against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alek Thomas came into camp healthy, hungry and looking to make an adjustment to his mechanics. He's cut down on the exaggerated leg kick in hopes of seeing the ball better, and that appears to be working.

In six games (16 at-bats) Thomas has six base hits, including two doubles and a triple. He's hitting .375 and boasts an OPS of 1.069. Most impressively, however, has been his ability to limit swing-and-miss. He's struck out just three times, and has worked two walks — an area he had needed to improve ahead of 2026.

If he's able to carry that success into the regular season, it could be a career year for the outfielder.

2: CF Jordan Lawlar

Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 is a crucial year for Jordan Lawlar, and he's entering it while also working on transitioning to center field. So far, he's been able to perform at the plate, hitting to a .333 average (4-for-12) with two home runs, a pair of RBI and six walks along with five strikeouts.

That all adds up to a 1.389 OPS. It's also worth noting that both of Lawlar's home runs have come against right-handed pitching, and both have been off-speed or breaking balls — a type of pitch he had previously struggled to do damage against.

Lawlar still has to prove he's capable of doing this at the major league level, but he looks confident at the plate, and has played solid outfield defense.

3: 2B Tommy Troy

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tommy Troy (98) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Tommy Troy may be one of the more MLB-ready prospects in Arizona's farm system. He ended 2025 as the D-backs' No. 5 prospect, earning a jump from Double-A to Triple-A and performing well at both levels.

So far this spring, he's hit .471 (8-for-17) with four doubles, adding up to a 1.177 OPS. He's shown plenty of pop, but enough speed to leg out infield hits.

He, too, has been taking reps in both center field and the infield, though he's mostly played second base in his game action this spring. It would not be a shock if Troy is an early call-up in the 2026 season.