D-backs Send Struggling Reliever to AAA in Latest Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up their bullpen with their latest roster move.

The D-backs will send struggling right-hand reliever Andrew Hoffmann to Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, Arizona will call up left-hand reliever Philip Abner.

Hoffmann played an unfortunate role in Tuesday night's thrashing at the hand of the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 0.1 innings of work. Hoffmann had to throw 38 pitches to get that one out, and was subsequently unable to provide the same amount of length he has previously given Arizona.

With a bullpen that is surprisingly taxed despite recent off days, the D-backs needed to call up a fresh arm — a move that was somewhat explicitly telegraphed by manager Torey Lovullo following Tuesday's game.

D-backs send Andrew Hoffmann to Reno

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Hoffmann (56) makes the play against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Hoffmann, 26, had been in the midst of a successful early stretch to begin the season, with a 2.38 ERA over his first seven appearances. He'd been used quite sparingly due to his ability to provide length, and was pushed above a full inning of work in five of those seven appearances.

Hoffmann's underlying metrics did suggest he was getting somewhat lucky, but he'd been able to get through innings without running into serious trouble. He had, however, allowed an earned run in three straight outings.

With the blowup, Hoffmann's season ERA skyrocketed to 7.71. That number is one that will not likely remain as high if he is given more opportunity at the big league level this season. Hoffmann issued eight walks in his 11.2 innings of MLB action this season.

Diamondbacks call up Philip Abner

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws to the Colorado Rockies in the third inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The D-backs, who entered 2026 without a single left-handed pitcher in their major league bullpen, will fill that hole for the first time this year,

Abner, 23, made his major league debut in 2025 despite beginning that season all the way down in High-A with the Hillsboro Hops. He gave up two runs in 3.2 innings in his small sample size worth of major league work, and after a bit of a tough spring training was optioned to Triple-A.

As a member of the Aces this season, Abner has a 4.82 ERA, with five earned runs over 9.2 innings. He's struck out seven batters and walked three.

It comes as a bit of a surprise to see Abner called up as opposed to right-hander Kade Strowd, who holds an 0.93 ERA thus far in Reno. But the D-backs will instead opt to add a left-hander to their all-righty bullpen.