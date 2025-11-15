3 D-backs Takeaways After GM Meetings

The GM Meetings in Las Vegas are over, with the rumors of the offseason beginning to circle at full strength. For the Arizona Diamondbacks, it will be an offseason particularly full of rumors.

GM Mike Hazen is faced with the tall task of adding high-end pitching to both the rotation and bullpen, while Arizona still needs a long-term first base option, a right-handed outfielder, and some lineup depth.

Below are (non-sourced) takeaways from the last week's worth of rumors:

1: Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Not Concerned with Payroll Decrease

Payroll is a limiting factor this offseason. Arizona is expected to lower their financial committment from where it was the past two seasons.

But Hazen told Nick Piecoro of AZCentral that he doesn't feel as if he'll need to make too many sacrifices in that regard when adding to the roster.

"I don’t really feel that way, honestly,” Hazen told Piecoro. “That’s not the impression I have. Are we going to be doing what we did last offseason? Probably not. But I don’t think I have zero wiggle room or avenues to pursue players.”

The D-backs have been very willing to spend resources on high-end players in recent seasons, but the results haven't always come to fruition.

It's most likely Arizona will be somewhat limited in terms of what Hazen is able to spend in free agency, but if he doesn't see that as an all-limiting factor, there's hope for more than bargain-bin signings, for now.

2: Ketel Marte Trade Unlikely, But Real Possibility

A recent report from Bob Nightengale said the D-backs are "motivated" to trade Ketel Marte, while others like MLB's Steve Gilbert have ruled that out.

Hazen called a Marte trade "unlikely," and corroborated Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro's report that Arizona is not actively shopping Marte, but did say he has a responsibility to listen to offers.

"I have to listen to what people say. Part of that is not just shutting everything down at the door. There's times where I shut everything down at the door, but there's other times where I can't, I'm not in a position to do that," Hazen said.

What Hazen's handling of the rumors implies (without any sources feeding this take) is that the D-backs are not willing to take a lesser deal simply to be rid of Marte, but know that one of the few ways to land a true impact-making pitcher would be to part with the three-time All-Star.

3: Multiple Trades May Be Coming

The D-backs are going to have to dip into the trade market, regardless of how Hazen feels about the payroll, and there may be multiple.

Hazen told Piecoro that multiple D-backs position players are garnering trade interest, and it was even reported earlier in the week that Arizona is likely to deal one of Alek Thomas or Jake McCarthy.

That, on top of Hazen's reported willingness to part with some of the D-backs' top prospects, suggests there are multiple deals with potential to develop.

"We're just getting started on having substantive conversations about what potential trades could look like. This is usually the [time] where we start to have the first conversations, and then trades typically build from here," Hazen said to MLB's Steve Gilbert.

