New D-backs Updates on Merrill Kelly, Corbin Carroll, Rotation

Torey Lovullo addressed the media prior to the Diamondbacks Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, and gave an update on a handful of topics.

Merrill Kelly Has Strong Bullpen Session

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) talks to pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The foremost topic for the Diamondbacks is the health of starter Merrill Kelly, who was scheduled to throw a bullpen session earlier in the day. Kelly is working his way back from a back injury that has slowed him down this spring. Lovullo gave a glowing report of how that bullpen session went.

"Merrill's bullpen was great. 26 or 27 pitches. It was all pitches. I got a chance to speak with him directly after the bullpen, and he said he feels really good. Everything came out as good as he'd hoped," Lovullo said.

Lovullo did not specify what the next steps would be, but presumably a live batting practice session, or perhaps even game action would be next on the docket for Kelly. The team is still holding out hope he can pitch at the back end of the rotation around the fifth game of the season on March 31.

Diamondbacks' Rotation Still Not Set

Sep 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Lovullo was asked if the recent rotation order was indicative of where the team is regarding opening day and the first four or five games of the season. Zac Gallen pitched Tuesday, then Brandon Pfaadt, and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched Wednesday, followed by Nelson against the Cubs Thursday.

"We haven't had any discussions in that area. So no, please don't look into that. We'll let you know. I'm sure here we have a day to, with an off day, we have a day to juggle things and figure some things out, but we haven't even really had these discussions yet," Lovullo said.

Asked in jest if I should then delete everything I had written speculating about the rotation order, Lovullo laughed and said, "Hit delete on everything you wrote, please. Yes, that would be great."

He went on to reiterate that Rodriguez and Soroka are pitching in the WBC, so Arizona does not know what their workloads are going to be. The team can control the workloads of Gallen, Kelly, Pfaadt, and Nelson, but each is being built up in their own way.

It's a tough combination of factors for the Diamondbacks to work out. Gallen came into camp a little behind some of the other pitchers. Pfaadt dealt with a side issue that caused the team to slow-play him, and he's only pitched in one Cactus League game.

Layering all that on top of the Kelly injury and the pitchers in the WBC, and it's no wonder the team is unable to commit at this time.

Corbin Carroll Hitting Against Pitching Machines

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbin Carroll, who had surgery to remove his hamate bone in his right hand, has been hitting against pitching machines.

"Corbin is good. Everything went well," Lovullo said. The star right fielder is expected to be ready for opening day, though the team has not confirmed that yet.

Adrian Del Castillo Still Not Running

Catcher and DH Adrian Del Castillo is still nursing a calf injury, and has not begun running yet. "He's just been doing some cage and coach pitch BP. He's caught a couple of bullpens, but I don't think he's gotten out there and ran at all," Lovullo said.