Alex Bregman's Deal With Cubs Puts End to D-backs Rumor

On Saturday night, the hopes of Alex Bregman signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks were officially squashed, as the veteran third baseman inked a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, per multiple reports.

Arizona had been one of the teams most heavily linked to the three-time All-Star, but even through those rumors, the situation appeared to be dependent on whether or not the D-backs would elect to trade superstar second baseman Ketel Marte to free up payroll.

Marte was ultimately pulled from the trade block, and while that reportedly did not eliminate the D-backs from the Bregman sweepstakes, it did lower Arizona's chances by a significant margin.

Diamondbacks Lose Out on Alex Bregman After Cubs Signing

It did seem initially as if the D-backs had a leg up on potentially landing Bregman, as a recent report from Arizona Sports 98.7's Dan Bickley said Bregman (a Scottsdale resident) was hoping to sign with Arizona and play at home, and was willing to offer the D-backs a discount to do so.

But even with a substantial discount, it seemed relatively unrealistic to expect Arizona to commit $100-plus million in payroll to an aging star in Bregman, especially if it meant parting with a more productive player in Marte (who is also on a more team-friendly contract).

Bregman is still an excellent hitter and a plus defender at third base, and is considered an extremely desirable clubhouse presence. No doubt his addition would have benefited the D-backs, but for a team that is already somewhat tight for payroll, making that type of commitment to Bregman would have likely been ill-advised.

Arizona does still need some lineup help, but will turn their attention to potentially landing a righty-hitting first baseman or a DH option, rather than spending top dollar for a third baseman. The D-backs also desperately need relief pitching, and have limited budget with which to make all of these additions.

The Cubs will certainly be adding a quality player in their lineup — one that is worthy of a large contract. But for where the D-backs are at in this offseason, it makes the most sense to focus their resources elsewhere.

And with that, the two most substantial rumors relating to the Diamondbacks this offseason — Marte and Bregman — have been resolved in the span of less than 36 hours. D-backs fans can move on from both.

