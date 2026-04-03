Brutal Jordan Lawlar Injury News Comes at Worst Possible Time

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar will be placed on the injured list with a broken wrist, manager Torey Lovullo said via Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo.

Lawlar, who crushed his first major league home run in Thursday night's loss blowout loss to the Atlanta Braves, was struck on the wrist by a pitch late in the game. Though initial x-rays came back negative, the subsequent imaging revealed a much more significant injury.

Lovullo said the injury would most likely sideline Lawlar for at least six weeks. The manager told reporters at Chase Field that surgery would not be needed.

"It's one of those unfortunate things in baseball," the manager said.

"He's going to probably compartmentalize it the right way, but I assured him that his spot will be waiting for him, because young players have an unusual thought every now and then that they could lose their position by getting injured.

"I told him that if he gets back out here as soon as possible, we'll be waiting for him. He's going to come back in and help us win some baseball games."

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar suffers broken wrist

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a brutal development for Lawlar, who was beginning to show signs of a true major league breakout. He's dealt with multiple injuries along his lengthy journey to a regular MLB role. So far in 2026, he'd been hitting .333/.400/.556 after an excellent spring training.

And now, once he appeared to have finally found a rhythm at the plate, Lawlar will once again be sidelined, through no fault of his own.

"Terrible news for Jordan," Lovullo said in his radio interview. "I spoke to him this afternoon. I told him whether it's good or bad news, you've done a great job. You'll probably get a couple of days off or maybe a couple of weeks off.

"We're very proud of you. You should be proud of yourself. When you step back into the arena, you come back with a dominant mindset. He's going to be fine. We're going to make themost of this time where he's down."

Lawlar has also been in the middle of a defensive position change, moving from the infield to the outfield. The early returns have been extremely positive. Lovullo said Lawlar will continue to get defensive work in.

"He's going to get some outfield work. He's going to continue to improve in that space, in that area where he's been so effective. He's taken on that position, the left field and center field positions very, very well. We'll make the most of the time. He's going to step back into this arena and help us win some baseball games when he's good and healthy," Lovullo said.

Arizona is expected to call up catcher and DH Adrian Del Castillo in the meantime. Tim Tawa will start in the outfield in Lawlar's absence on Friday night.