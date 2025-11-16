Controversial D-backs Pitcher's Season Had Surprise Value

The Arizona Diamondbacks had one of the bumpier seasons in recent history in 2025, enduring extreme highs and low lows on the way to an 80-82 record.

Through the course of that season, Arizona had to turn to an inordinate amount of players. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down and evaluate the individual performances of every member of 2025's roster — whether that player was a roster stalwart or a cup of coffee.

One pitcher in particular had a very controversial stint with the D-backs in 2025 — right-handed hybrid reliever Jake Woodford.

Woodford's numbers were ugly. He was responsible for multiple unfortunate outcomes. But in a year where relief innings were a more crucial premium than prior seasons, Woodford's efforts were admirable, if admittedly not those of a high-caliber arm.

Woodford was a mid-season pickup by the D-backs. After he was released by the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A club on July 1, he signed a free agent deal with the Diamondbacks one day following.

Woodford was an immediate option to provide length for Arizona, and while his results were sometimes unsightly, he was able to eat a decent chunk of innings in a season that required disproportionately numerous pitchers.

Woodford provided length, and generally had quality performances. He suffered severe blowup outings on four occasions, but also successfully closed back-to-back games against the potent Los Angeles Dodgers.

Woodford earned three saves in 2025, and pitched two or more innings in nine of his 22 appearances. While his overall numbers do tell the tale of a poor season, the D-backs were unfortunately not in the position to be picky.

Woodford was the definition of an innings-eater for Arizona, and that was about all that could have been asked of him. He stepped up and did his job when there were few other options available to manager Torey Lovullo — good and bad results notwithstanding.

Jake Woodford: 2026 Outlook

Woodford elected free agency following the conclusion of the 2025 season after being outrighted off the 40-man roster. It seems very unlikely the D-backs will elect to bring him back, barring more severe needs in their bullpen during the 2026 regular season.

Woodford will continue his journeyman career elsewhere, and is free to sign with any club he desires as of now. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, will look to upgrade their pitching staff this offseason, as difficult as that task may be.

