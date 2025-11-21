Corbin Burnes' Speech to D-backs Draftees Proves his Off-Field Value

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes won't pitch for the team again until at least July of 2026, but his value doesn't end when he's off the field.

Burnes, on numerous occasions, has proven just how valuable of an asset he is to the organization — whether that came the form of helping Brandon Pfaadt develop a cutter, urging the front office to sign James McCann, or, in this instance, inspiring the next generation of Diamondbacks.

Burnes spoke to the D-backs' 2025 Draft class (which leaned pitching-heavy) on just their fourth day being a part of the organization.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes Gives Speech to Draft Class

Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Pfaadt (32) watch the Los Angeles Dodgers score four runs in the fourth inning during the season home finale at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent video posted by the D-backs' official account on X/Twitter, Burnes' speech finally reached the outside world. Here's what the ace told the young D-backs:

"I was drafted in 2016 out of St. Mary's. ... I made a decision at the end of that year, which was probably about the only decision I had, was to kind of dive into the mental side of the game. Up until that point, like all you guys, I had never faced adversity, I'd never sucked before.

"So I was on top of the world, getting guys out in the big leagues. Was demoted and promoted I think seven times that year. After 2019, I dug into the mental side of the game. For me, physically, I was still the same guy as I was in 2018. I just didn't know what I was doing on the mound. And I think that's kind of where I realized that the big leagues was a lot different than the minor leagues.

"Finding the routines, finding the process, everything in the big leagues is preparation. ... I played with guys that were 30-something years old. It doesn't really matter where you're at, once you get in this room, you're here in pro ball, it's about the work you put in, preparing yourself, getting the opportunity to get to the big leagues.

"The grind of 162 games... you're flying all across the United States. It's just one of those things, you've got to put your head down, you work hard, you prepare. You guys all [have] the stuff to do it. Once you get the opportunity, you've got to run with it. You've got to keep grinding, keep your head down, keep working, when you get that chance, take it and run with it.

"You have to find ways to continue to motivate yourself. You guys have played at SEC schools, you played in front of 15,000 or 20,000 people every night, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Your [rookie ball] game, you might have your parents watching. Do you really want to do this? You'll find out really quick if you want to," Burnes said.

Burnes' speech is a perfect example of the type of pitcher he is — cerebral, mentally tough and determined. While he does feature an excellent arsenal, it's clear he's become one of the premier aces in the game by being a pitcher, not just a thrower of the baseball.

There's much to be done still in the future for these young draftees and prospects. Some may not even reach the big leagues. But the opportunity to learn from one a Cy Young-winner, even while he's rehabbing an injury, isn't a bad way to spend one of your first days in pro baseball.

The full video about Arizona's draftees and their first week in pro ball can be found below:

Ever wondered what your first week in pro baseball is like? pic.twitter.com/hOQknjhS2m — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 20, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News