D-backs' Corbin Carroll Gives Optimistic Update on Injury Recovery

Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has already begun to take (low-risk) swings as he hopes to make an opening day return from the injury to his hamate bone, according to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro.

Piecoro said Carroll is "pushing" to be able to take the field on March 26 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers — a feat that would not be a major surprise given his track record.

“Catching the ball and all that feels good,” Carroll said to Piecoro. “Swing wise, starting to build up there.”

Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone on day one of spring training — an injury that occurred as a result of fouling off a pitch on a routine swing. He became one of multiple MLB stars this offseason to endure such an injury, but quickly underwent surgery and was seen working out at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale the day following his procedure.

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Corbin Carroll (7) takes off for first base after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carroll has reportedly already started taking "low-intensity" swings, doing work off of "flips and the tee." With his hamate bone removed, the recovery process is now centered more heavily around Carroll's pain management.

“I mean, yeah — it doesn’t feel great, but we’re definitely ahead of schedule,” Carroll continued. “I think some of the other guys who have gone through a hamate were happy to see where I am for being how far I am out of surgery. They said it looked great and in a week they wouldn’t be surprised if I’m able to do a little bit more.”

Piecoro also said Carroll was set to resume outfield drills on Sunday.

It comes as little surprise to hear that Carroll may potentially be ahead of schedule. After all, he missed only 15 days of action with a chip fracture in his wrist during the 2025 season.

"I would not be surprised if Corbin (Carroll) is ready by Opening Day. That's my gut feel," manager Torey Lovullo told reporters earlier in the week (Via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7).

It remains to be seen how the injury will affect Carroll in the regular season, however. This particular injury has a history of sapping a hitter's power for a period of time, even once healthy enough to resume play.

Carroll is, after all, a power-hitter — despite what his frame would suggest. He hit a career-best 31 homers and set a franchise record with 17 triples in the 2025 season.

But it certainly would be anything but surprising to see the star outfielder muscle his way back into the lineup by opening day.