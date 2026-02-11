Torey Lovullo Reveals Cause of Corbin Carroll's Injury

On Wednesday, it was reported that Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll had suffered a broken hamate bone, and would undergo surgery. Carroll will be sidelined during spring training and miss the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Shortly following, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo addressed the Phoenix media at Salt River Fields to discuss the injury, revealing the cause and tentative next steps.

According to Lovullo, Carroll was not hit in the hand with a pitch, reports Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7. The injury came on a swing during a live batting practice session. Carroll had just hit a home run, but fouled off a pitch and immediately felt the injury occur.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Corbin Burnes (left) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

"Yesterday I walked by him... he was walking off the field. I had about a 10-second interaction where he said 'I think I just broke my hand.' I said, 'You're kidding, right?' and he said 'Unfortunately no, I'm not," Lovullo said.

"He passed by me and went in the training room; I ended up talking to the trainer for a couple seconds and said 'Yeah, it most likely looks like a hamate bone,' and that's certainly what it was.

"It stinks, he's going to miss his opportunity to represent the United States of America in the WBC... when I talked to him on the phone last night, that was the first thing he mentioned, that he wasn't going to be able to do that." (H/T Jose Romero of AZCentral on X/Twitter).

Lovullo has yet to decide exactly how the D-backs' outfield will shake out in Carroll's absence, though the injury could prove to be an opportunity for multiple young players to earn roles.

In particular, Jordan Lawlar, who is taking reps in the outfield this spring, might see significant time in center field, with Alek Thomas moving around the outfield more than in the past.

Those plans have not been fully solidified. Carroll's timeline is unknown, but the recovery timeline can range from four weeks up to eight, depending on the situation. Carroll may still be ready for opening day, but that is not a guarantee.

"Getting him healthy is the most important thing. Getting that piece out of his hand, which is happening today, and then getting it... healed up to the point where he can go out and do some baseball activity, those will be the next steps," Lovullo said.

