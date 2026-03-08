Latest Merrill Kelly Update is Best Possible News for D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly continues to progress toward a best-case scenario return from injury.

The veteran righty was shut down from throwing earlier in camp due to mid-back tightness, which was later diagnosed as intercostal nerve irritation. Kelly did not land on the Injured List, but was knocked off his schedule, rendering him unable to make the start on opening day.

Kelly threw a live batting practice session on Sunday, and according to a report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, "all went well."

"Provided he continues to feel good, [Kelly] thinks he will throw a bullpen and then get into a Cactus League game. All subject to change but trending positively," Gilbert wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) talks to pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no guarantee that Kelly will not suffer a setback, but this news is quite promising for Kelly's chances to return in the back-end of Arizona's rotation without landing on the IL. Kelly has been progressing well throughout the entire process, and has continued to make steps in the right direction without suffering setbacks.

Kelly threw a bullpen session Thursday and felt good. The next step was to throw to live hitters, which he did on Sunday. Getting into a Cactus League game — albeit well behind the other members of Arizona's starting rotation at this point — will be a crucial step toward a full ramp-up.

The D-backs have yet to determine who will ultimately take the mound at Dodger Stadium on opening day. Kelly, meanwhile, may be able to return for Arizona's home series against the Detroit Tigers if he continues to work through his progression without further setbacks.