D-backs' Torey Lovullo Explains What He's Looking For in a Closer

The ninth inning has been a recurring nightmare for the Arizona Diamondbacks in recent seasons. Manager Torey Lovullo's team has often lacked a true closer when they needed one most.

This year is not much clearer. The D-backs do not have a clear-cut closer option, with both A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez down on the injured list until mid-season or later.

Lovullo has spoken at length about the D-backs' current bullpen, noting names like Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and a returning Paul Sewald as options who have experience in high leverage. But he was also quite clear that it's up to both those arms and the young arms to prove they can execute and fill up the strike zone.

So what is Lovullo looking for in a potential closer, from an intangible standpoint? The manager spoke to Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley & Marotta about that very topic.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Evaluating a Closer

"You're mostly talking about finding that guy from an emotional standpoint," Lovullo said. "What's the heartbeat look like? Is he glossy-eyed when you have a normal conversation with him? Is he looking me in the eye when we're talking?

"Those are little keys and little signs that I'm looking for when there is zero stimulus. We all know our certain tricks, right? You walk in and talk to one another every morning, you can practically tell by certain responses what the day is going to be like."

But ultimately, a closer's makeup is centered around how a pitcher handles pressure.

"When you know the cues and you know what somebody looks like... I don't need knees knocking, standing on the mound in San Diego when things are on the line," Lovullo said. "You gotta be able to execute. That's the bottom line."

One thing has been repeatedly communicated. Everyone has to prove their ability to earn a major league role in Arizona's bullpen this year.

"What I've told every single one of them is there's eight spots open, and you've got to go out there and earn it," Lovullo told reporters at Salt River Fields.

"I want you to have that earning mentality. Nothing's going to be handed to you. How it sits and where it goes, I don't know what that answer is."

In a way, the lack of stability could inspire hope. A wide-open battle could be the catalyst for young arms to improve and veterans to have a bounce-back year. But at this stage, the ninth inning could be anyone's.