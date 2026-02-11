D-backs' Corbin Carroll To Miss Time with Surprise Injury

According to multiple reports, Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone during a live batting practice session on Tuesday and will miss a significant portion of spring training.

The hamate bone is a small, hook-shaped bone on the palm of one's hand that can be easily broken. The general timeline for a hamate bone injury is around six weeks, though it can be as few as four or extend longer, depending on the severity and the player.

The news was first reported by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert. According to AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the injury his to Carroll's right, non-throwing hand. The outfielder will miss the World Baseball Classic, but still has a chance to be ready for opening day.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Carroll will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Carroll had been present at Salt River Fields for multiple weeks according to manager Torey Lovullo, getting work in well ahead of the first official full-squad workout on Sunday.

Carroll is coming off a brilliant season, rebounding from a slump year in 2024 for a .259/.343/.541 slash, a career-high 31 homers and a franchise-record 17 triples.

Carroll is no stranger to rapid recoveries from injury. In 2025, he suffered a chip fracture in his wrist midseason, and only ended up missing just over the minimum 10 days before returning to play.

With that said, the surgery can often affect a hitter's power for longer than that recovery period. Carroll's game is not entirely dependent on power, but it was a significant part of his star-caliber season in 2025.

Carroll is not the first player to suffer an injury to the hamate bone this week. Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor may also be facing the same procedure, as is Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.

The Diamondbacks continue to suffer blow after blow in the injury department. Just a day prior to the advent of spring training, left-hander Andrew Saalfrank revealed he would be missing the 2026 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Carroll's injury is not season-ending in nature, but if he is forced to miss opening day, Arizona will be significantly undermanned at the top of their potent lineup, as well as in an already-depleted outfield. Arizona could have to find a way to replicate even a portion of Carroll's production in a lineup that already tends to lean a bit top-heavy.

