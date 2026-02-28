Torey Lovullo Gave Optimistic Statement on Corbin Carroll's Return

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is still a ways from a return to action after suffering a broken Hamate bone, but manager Torey Lovullo seems to think he'll be ready for opening day regardless.

"I would not be surprised if Corbin (Carroll) is ready by Opening Day. That's my gut feel," Lovullo told reporters on Saturday (Via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7).

Obviously, this is not an official medical report from the D-backs' manager. It remains to be seen whether or not this is a realistic expectation for Carroll. But to not rule out an opening day return at this stage is at least somewhat encouraging. And, given Carroll's track record, it would be on-brand to see an extremely rapid return from the star outfielder.

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carroll suffered the injury on the first day of spring camp, before full-squad workouts began. The injury occurred as a result of taking a routine swing — he was not hit by a pitch.

He quickly underwent surgery to remove the bone, but was seen the very next day working out at Salt River Fields. He has continued to get work in this spring despite the injury, which comes as little surprise.

Carroll has a history of rapid returns. In the 2025 season, he suffered a chip fracture in his wrist after being hit by a pitch, but only missed 15 days of action before returning to the field. Once that injury became centered around pain management rather than a risk of further damage, Carroll could not be held out any longer.

This year's hamate bone injury is a similar situation, in that the bone has been completely removed after the surgery. A return on opening day would most likely be more about pain management than anything else, barring new information from the medical team.

So it would not be a surprise in any capacity if Lovullo's "gut feel" was correct, and Carroll took the field on March 26 at Dodger Stadium.

However, players who have gone through hamate bone injuries have often seen a decrease in their power for a more extended period of time following their return. Carroll may not look quite like the 31-homer, .541-slugging version of himself seen in 2025 for the first portion of the 2026 season.

But one thing is certain: it's going to be very difficult to keep the star outfielder on the sideline if he is not in danger of doing further damage to his hand.