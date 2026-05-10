Diamondbacks End Losing Streak With Tight Win Over Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks needed a win, and they snapped their three-game losing streak with a tough-fought 2-1 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly put forward an excellent start, and a two-run knock by Ildemaro Vargas was all the D-backs offense would need to maintain a lead.

The Diamondbacks had not only lost three straight, but had dropped seven of their last 10 games. With the win, they improve to 18-20.

D-backs' Merrill Kelly has excellent start vs Mets

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

No one needed a bounce-back more than Kelly. The veteran right-hander came into the game with an ERA just under 10.00, and had been blown up in three of his previous starts. The 5.1-inning, two-run affair in his 2026 season debut felt more like a fluke than anything else.

But Saturday night's game was not entirely a fluke. Kelly did give up some hard contact, but looked much more like the reliable, "mainstay" veteran he's been for most of his time with the D-backs.

He threw seven strong innings, allowing just one earned run and three base hits. Kelly issued three walks, but one of them was an intentional walk to Juan Soto. He punched out a season-high six batters, and delivered his first official Quality Start of the 2026 season while earning the win.

Kelly's lone run came in the second inning, when he gave up two of his three base hits — a single and double. He held the damage there, and kept the Mets generally off the bases from that point forward, recording 13 whiffs and 13 called strikes in the process.

If Kelly is back to his old self, that is a much-needed boost to Arizona's pitching staff. But he'll need to continue to move in an upward direction with regard to his command.

Arizona's bullpen threw yet another shutout game once Kelly finally exited.

Taylor Clarke worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and closer Paul Sewald, who had not been afforded a save situation since April 17 against the Toronto Blue Jays, worked a clean ninth with two strikeouts. Sewald is 8-for-8 in save situations this season.

Diamondbacks' offense does just enough

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' sputtering offense was not much more productive on Saturday than it was a night prior. But they managed to get the job done.

Ildemaro Vargas, who has cooled off considerably from his historic hot streak, delivered a two-out, bases-loaded single to plate two runs in the third inning against Mets righty Clay Holmes. Those two runs would be enough.

The top six hitters in Arizona's lineup all recorded one hit, including the struggling Ketel Marte, who doubled. Newly-selected top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt had an 0-for-3 day with three strikeouts in his first start of the year, but two of them were looking.

That's not a surprise, considering Waldschmidt's calling-card is seeing pitches. He certainly did not provide the Mets with quick outs. After recording his first MLB hit in a pinch-hit at-bat on Friday, the rest is yet to come.