D-backs Pitcher Mitch Bratt Had Impressive Statement after First Start

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hand pitching prospect Mitch Bratt's ultimate line was not the prettiest on Saturday, but the 22-year-old is keeping it in perspective.

Facing the Colorado Rockies, Bratt gave up three hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and three runs (two earned) over 1.1 innings. Two of those runs, however, were more the result of poor defense behind him.

Bratt gave a positive, upbeat response when talking about his first real-game outing of 2026.

"It was exciting. It was a good time... with the big guys out there, and first big league spring, first big league game, especially starting was fun," he said. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

Manager Torey Lovullo called the outing "a lot better" than what the box score would suggest.

"We'll evaluate him that way.He's very confident in his ability to command the baseball," Lovullo said.

"The one-on-one that we had with him, it was very productive, very precise, and he's a very, very smart baseball player. So we like that, and we want him to continue to grow. We're still learning a lot about him, but he has some weapons."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt Makes First Start of 2026

Bratt was one of the returns in the trade that sent right-hander Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers midseason. Ironically, Bratt and Kelly now share the D-backs' clubhouse.

"It was pretty cool to see him sign back here, and when I introduced myself I made sure to tell him I got traded for him and whatnot, so he thought that was pretty cool too," Bratt said. "He's been another guy who's been awesome to talk to and pick his brain and how he goes about his business."

Bratt has been adjusting just fine to his new organization, particularly among those at spring camp.

"Some of the veterans have been great, being able to rely on them and talk to them and have them guide me through some stuff. It's the first time [I've been a] big league camp invitee, so they've been great," he said.

Bratt cited Michael Soroka — a fellow Canadian — and infielder Tim Tawa specifically, but also said "everyone's been friendly.:

"Everyone here has been very welcoming and were at the time and embraced me with open arms."

Bratt enjoyed an excellent 2025 season, even after transitioning to Double-A Amarillo. He pitched to a 3.38 overall ERA in 122.1 total Double-A frames, striking out 148 and only walking an unbelievable 21 batters.

That zone-focused mentality was his goal, he said.

"I kind of went in with the mentality to throw as many innings as I could and just fill up the strike zone, which I did a really good job of," he said.

"I pride myself on that, being able to throw strikes, attack the zone, and with that came along the trade, right, and with the trade it means someone wanted me. Not to say the Rangers didn't want me anymore, but a team valued me a lot, so being able to see it from that standpoint was great, and stayed healthy all year, which was great."