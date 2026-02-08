How D-backs' Young Infielder Began Unexpected Rise

The Arizona Diamondbacks came into 2025 with high hopes and expectations. A series of significant injuries, departures and general underperformances later, they missed the playoffs with an 80-82 record — a disappointing result, to say the least.

But through some of the above-mentioned adversity there arose opportunity. Opportunities for young players to step into newly-vacated roles became a notable theme of a team that began to surge late in the year.

One such example — perhaps the most prime of all — was infielder and utilityman Blaze Alexander, who was, in fact, just traded to the Baltimore Orioles this week.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Blaze Alexander

Alexander did not make the D-backs' opening day roster, thanks to an oblique that claimed nearly a month of his early season. Once he returned, he spent another month-plus in Triple-A before being called up on June 25.

He saw somewhat limited playing time in June and July, hitting just .200/.273/.280 in the latter month. But when starting third baseman Eugenio Suarez was traded to the Mariners at the deadline, Alexander immediately slotted into a starting role.

And with that opportunity, Alexander ran.

He hit .255/.361/.520 in August, but it was his defense that stood out. He was worth +7 Defensive Runs Saved +2 Fielding Run Value and +1 Out Above Average despite starting full-time for just two months. He even began to take outfield reps, at which he appeared naturally talented.

Alexander's infectious energy could be pointed to as one of the driving forces of the D-backs' late-season resurgence. His 2025 season was one that inspired hope for his future and potential.

But just five days prior to the advent 2026 Spring Training, Alexander was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, ending his tenure with Arizona.

Blaze Alexander: 2026 Outlook

Alexander did have some struggles, and a strikeout rate well north of 30% was something he would likely have needed to address. That won't be the D-backs' issue to resolve, however.

In return for Alexander, Arizona received right-handed reliever Kade Strowd, who figures to be a contributor to the major league bullpen after a 1.71 ERA debut season with the Orioles. In addition, the D-backs brought back right-hander Wellington Aracena and infielder Jose Mejia, two prospects with significant upside who will begin at the High-A level.

