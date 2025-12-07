D-backs Righty Had an Overall Ugly 2025 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' journey through the 162-game marathon that was the 2025 season was anything but easy, as they endured numerous instances of devastating injury, underperformance and brutal heartbreak.

The D-backs had to turn to more than the expected number of players on the way to an 80-82 record, including an army of pitchers who may not have been expected to hold a major league role.

But that was not the case for right-handed reliever-starter hybrid Bryce Jarvis. Jarvis made the Opening Day roster out of Spring Training, but he showcased an ugly overall season in his relatively limited major league action.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to walk through the individual seasons of every player who appeared on the field for Arizona in 2025, the below article will be updated with the proper article links as they are published.

Related Content: Breaking Down Every Diamondbacks Player's 2025 Season

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis 2025 and career statistics | Alex D'Agostino

Jarvis began his 2025 season by giving up two runs over 1.2 innings on opening day to the Chicago Cubs.

He managed to string together three scoreless outings after that, but found himself facing the very same Cubs again on April 18, looking to protect a thin lead after a miraculous comeback attempt — one that saw the D-backs score 10 runs in the eighth inning.

But Jarvis was blown up for three runs while only managing to record two outs. That led to an ultimate loss, and he was optioned back to Triple-A Reno the next day.

He came back to the majors on June 10 and recorded an impressive three-out bulk save against the Mariners before being optioned again. He was recalled for the second time in July for four scoreless innings against the Royals before heading back to Reno again.

He would make four more appearances in 2025. On August 25, he pitched 5.2 innings of successful bulk relief against the Brewers, but was banged around for four runs without recording an out on September 25.

While he ultimately had some success, his ugly blowup appearances stood out more, as he finished with an ugly 5.73 ERA.

Bryce Jarvis: 2026 Outlook

Jarvis may very well be in line to take on the fifth starter's role in 2026, barring an addition or two by the D-backs.

He's had overall success in terms of raw ERA results in his time with the MLB club, but has been hit very hard and has generally seen worse peripherals than his actual run prevention numbers.

In the minor leagues, he posted an 8.47 ERA over 19 starts for the Aces in the hitter-friendly PCL. Jarvis has filled his role admirably for the D-backs when called upon, but Arizona would do well to add to the rotation to prevent the righty from being tasked with regular starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News