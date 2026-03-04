Latest D-backs Merrill Kelly Injury Update is Extremely Promising

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters — including MLB.com's Steve Gilbert — at Salt River Fields Wednesday.

Kelly has been dealing with intercostal nerve irritation, leading to mid-back tightness that shut him down from throwing, though imaging revealed no structural damage. He was seen throwing from flat ground at Salt River Fields on Tuesday. According to Lovullo, Kelly had gotten out to 60 feet.

Throwing off a mound in a bullpen session is a critical step in the right direction. If Kelly is hopeful to avoid a stint on the injured list, getting into a bullpen session sooner than later was of the utmost importance.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo said Kelly threw a 10-pitch flat-ground on Tuesday. Kelly will likely throw around 15 pitches in his bullpen session.

"It's really encouraging news," Lovullo said (via Alex Weiner on X/Twitter). "I had a chance to speak to him directly and he said he feels good — good enough to get back up on the mound and begin that progression."

Kelly signed with the D-backs on a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. He was named Arizona's opening day starter early in camp, but had to unfortunately be removed from that role due to the back issue. Lovullo has yet to name an opening day starter as Kelly's replacement.

Lovullo said on Tuesday that he does not feel as if Kelly would need to go through the entire ramp-up process once he is capable of throwing off a mound.

"I think he's built up enough that he can get on a mound rather than go through the whole progression of the long toss program and the buildup that you're seeing some of these other guys do," the manager said. "But so far, so good. He feels good."

It does feel well within the realm of possibility that Kelly is able to avoid landing on the Injured List, though how he is able to slot back into the rotation in that instance is unknown. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers outlined several return scenarios for Kelly in this article.

Arizona will need their veteran starter. Though the the D-backs came into camp with a surplus of starting pitching, that has quickly dwindled. Being able to get Kelly back to form in time for the regular season would go a long way in aiding that starting pitching depth.