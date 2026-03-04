D-backs Give New Injury Update on Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks injured star Corbin Carroll continues to make exceptional progress in his recovery from hamate bone surgery. According to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Carroll has begun to take swings closer to "more typical batting practice swings."

Carroll had previously only been hitting off the tee and from flips, but has started to ramp up toward more normal exercises.

"Corbin Carroll has been very active," manager Torey Lovullo said (via Alex Weiner on X/Twitter). "He's been moving in a very positive direction. He's been hitting off of a live arm, he's going to hit off a machine today. He's doing everything you could possibly do to push the limits and get back as soon as possible.

"No timetable on that, just want to let you know that he's progressing very, very well."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Making Injury Progress

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Corbin Carroll (7) takes off for first base after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone on the first day of pitchers and catchers reporting to Salt River Fields. He did so on a routine foul ball swing — not as a result of being hit by a pitch.

Carroll was one of the surprisingly numerous players in MLB this offseason to go down with that specific injury, and immediately had surgery.

The star outfielder did not let surgery prevent him from getting work in, as he was seen working out at Salt River Fields on the very next day, with minimal wrapping on his hand.

“I mean, yeah — it doesn’t feel great, but we’re definitely ahead of schedule,” Carroll told Piecoro earlier in the week. “I think some of the other guys who have gone through a hamate were happy to see where I am for being how far I am out of surgery. They said it looked great and in a week they wouldn’t be surprised if I’m able to do a little bit more.”

Lovullo, around the same time, said it was his "gut feel" that Carroll would be ready for opening day in Los Angeles on March 26. Given Carroll's track record of high pain tolerance and rapid recoveries, it would not be at all a shock to see him avoid the IL entirely and suit up for the first game of the regular season.

Question will, of course, surround how much Carroll's game may be hindered by the injury — which has been known to affect hitters' power. Carroll hit a career-high 31 homers and a franchise-record 17 triples in 2025.