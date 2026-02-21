D-backs' Jordan Lawlar Shows Encouraging Sign in First Spring Action

On Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks infielder/outfielder Jordan Lawlar crushed home run to left field in his first at-bat of spring training.

The homer came off the bat at 109.7 MPH, off a 79 MPH breaking ball left in the zone. He battled through an eight-pitch at-bat to earn his reward on a 3-2 count. He finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk striking out as the result of two overturned challenges in the fourth inning.

Breaking and off-speed pitches have been a struggle for Lawlar, so it was a positive sign to see him take one deep at Salt River Fields.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Makes Good First Impression

Lawlar is aware of his off-speed struggles. "That was your slider you're talking about," he said good-naturedly after exiting the game.

"You just again make the adjustment, bring it a little bit closer and took... two goods swings in that at-bat. Just missed them, and then made sure I capitalized on the next one when it was over the plate."

"I think the more you play the game and the more you face various pitches and various pitchers and slots, arm slots, everything, you have to be able to challenge yourself and adjust depending on how you feel and what information you're gaining within the at-bat. So I think I've definitely improved on that," he said.

The homer was one of the lone highlights of an otherwise ugly 11-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Arizona falls to 1-1 to begin Cactus League play. An RBI double from No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy — who finished 2-for-2 — was the only other extra-base hit by Arizona.

Lawlar is in the midst of a position change. He abandoned his natural shortstop role for third base in 2025 and struggled there defensively, but has been getting primary reps in the outfield this spring. He started Saturday's game in center field, playing solid, but highlight-free defense.

Lawlar's outfield defense will be key to his ability to get regular MLB playing time this season, now that he is well beyond being evaluated as a prospect.

"I don't take it for granted," he said. "I enjoy it every time. Just to be able to go out there and look around and see a berm fullof people. Probably fourth spring training now, but every time I love it. It's cool to see the fans out there. It really energizes you."

Diamondbacks' Pitching and Defense Struggle vs Rockies

Arizona's pitching did not have an excellent game, nor did the infield defense. Starting pitcher prospect Mitch Bratt gave up three hits, a walk and three runs (two earned) over 1.1 innings, though it was not entirely due to poor pitching.

Third baseman LuJames groover misplayed a ground ball and committed a throwing error, leading to a pair of unnecessary baserunners. A double given up by right-hander Zane Russell in relief of Bratt plated both inherited runners.

From there, the pitching deteriorated further. Russell gave up two hits and two walks without getting an out. Right-handers Alfred Morillo and Yu-Min Lin each gave up two runs in their outings, as did left-hander Spencer Giesting. Righty Hayden Durke put forward the best pitching performance, with four strikeouts over two scoreless, hitless innings.